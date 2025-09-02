Mark Zuckerberg's Disturbing $300Million AI Plan Could 'End Humanity' as Facebook CEO Wants 'Personal Superintelligence' in Every Household Despite Fears From Experts

The 41-year-old previously boasted about his hope of "personal superintelligence for everyone," accessed through devices like "glasses that can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day," in a bizarre Instagram video.

Mark Zuckerberg thinks artificial intelligence will have a huge impact on society, despite the risk that it will end humanity, according to experts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Zuckerberg is all in when it comes to AI, even with the potential risks involved.

In the clip, posted on July 30, Zuckerberg looked directly into the camera with a blank stare, and said: "A lot has been written about the scientific and economic advances that AI can bring, and I’m really optimistic about this," but added that his vision is “different from others in the industry who want to direct AI at automating all of the valuable work."

He explained: "I think an even more meaningful impact in our lives is going to come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, be a better friend, and grow to become the person that you aspire to be."

However, despite Zuckerberg, who is trying to lure top Artificial Intelligence researchers with pay packages of up to $300million, drooling over this future, experts think he should pump the brakes.