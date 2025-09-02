Mark Zuckerberg's Disturbing $300Million AI Plan Could 'End Humanity' as Facebook CEO Wants 'Personal Superintelligence' in Every Household Despite Fears From Experts
Mark Zuckerberg thinks artificial intelligence will have a huge impact on society, despite the risk that it will end humanity, according to experts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old previously boasted about his hope of "personal superintelligence for everyone," accessed through devices like "glasses that can see what we see, hear what we hear, and interact with us throughout the day," in a bizarre Instagram video.
What Are Zuckerberg's Plans?
In the clip, posted on July 30, Zuckerberg looked directly into the camera with a blank stare, and said: "A lot has been written about the scientific and economic advances that AI can bring, and I’m really optimistic about this," but added that his vision is “different from others in the industry who want to direct AI at automating all of the valuable work."
He explained: "I think an even more meaningful impact in our lives is going to come from everyone having a personal superintelligence that helps you achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, be a better friend, and grow to become the person that you aspire to be."
However, despite Zuckerberg, who is trying to lure top Artificial Intelligence researchers with pay packages of up to $300million, drooling over this future, experts think he should pump the brakes.
Will Humanity Die?
David Krueger, an assistant professor of AI policy and safety at the University of Montreal, admitted he's terrified of the outcome if Zuckerberg's dreams come to fruition.
"What Zuckerberg is talking about is not coherent, or he's just using Superintelligence as a branding term to describe something completely different from what that word actually means," Krueger told DailyMail.
Krueger then explained this particular technology being built "poses an existential risk... is going to completely reshape the world... is going to, at a minimum, take everyone's jobs and end up running society and lead to an unprecedented concentration of power."
"It is probably also going to literally lead to the end of humanity," he added.
According Nick Bostrom, author of the book Superintelligence and the founder and director of the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University, superintelligence is described as "any intellect that greatly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in virtually all domains of interest."
Bostrom also told DailyMail he doesn't believe the Facebook founder has thought of the consequences of his plan... if it does pan out.
"If it actually is developed, it will be more radically transformative than just another cool consumer appliance," Bostrom said. "It's a much more fundamental transformation of the human condition."
Expert Nate Soares, the author behind the book, If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, also offered up a dark future if Zuckerberg gets his way.
Does Zuckerberg Have a 'Doomsday Bunker'?
"AI just does its own thing, its own weird thing that we didn't understand, and it doesn't care about you," Soares said. He also referred to Jurassic Park, claiming Zuckerberg is helping to awaken a killer predator.
He said: "We essentially have baby raptors; they're still cute. And they're going for the door latch."
Zuckerberg, however, will be well-equipped if the world does end, as it was previously reported he is building a "doomsday bunker" on his $270million compound in Hawaii.
While Zuckerberg shot down the rumors, he did admit to having an "underground tunnel" at his ranch in Kauai.
"It's more of an underground storage situation," he said on comedian Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast. "It's sort of a tunnel that just goes to another building."