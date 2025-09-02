Robin Wright Flees Hollywood With Dire Warning: 'America is a S**tshow'

Wright is the latest liberal star to reveal she's living abroad under Trump's second term as president.

"Queen of Mean" Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi fled the United States for England in November 2024, the day before Trump won reelection.

While the former talk show host, 67, and her wife, 52, initially made the move under the radar, she has since opened up about how life "is just better" in the UK while being an ocean away from Trump's America.

"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in,'" she said. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"

DeGeneres went on to tell the Gloucestershire audience that it's "scary for people to be who they are," in the U.S., referring to how she and DeRossi are gay.