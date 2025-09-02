Robin Wright Flees Hollywood With Dire Warning: 'America is a S**tshow'
Robin Wright is the latest liberal star to flee Hollywood for the United Kingdom while bashing President Donald Trump's America, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 59, revealed in a new interview that she and her boyfriend, Henry Smith, are currently living in a rented home along the English seaside after branding America "a s---show" under MAGA rule.
'Liberating' to be Done With Life in America
Wright called it "liberating to be done," with life in the U.S., while praising England.
"I love being in this country. There's a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They're living. They're not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That's most of America. Everything's rush, competition, and speed," the House of Cards star huffed.
Wright went on to complain about the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, where she still owns a home.
"Everyone's building a huge house, and I'm just done with all that — I love the quiet. And I've met my person. Finally," she added, referring to the 52-year-old British-Australian architect.
She's Not Going to Be Missed
The Princess Bride star's comments were widely mocked on social media.
"Actress Robin Wright had FLED the United States for the UK, says it’s liberating and there’s freedom of self there. The UK literally arrests people for retweets and jokes," one user pointed out on X, to which Tesla billionaire Elon Musk replied, "The woke mind virus goes bone deep."
"Another Democrat donor bites the dust. Good riddance," a second person sneered on the social media platform.
A third noted, "Well, she also married Sean Penn. She doesn't have the greatest judgement," referring to Wright's 14-year marriage to the extreme left-leaning actor-turned-activist, 65.
More Celebrities Who Moved to England
Wright is the latest liberal star to reveal she's living abroad under Trump's second term as president.
"Queen of Mean" Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi fled the United States for England in November 2024, the day before Trump won reelection.
While the former talk show host, 67, and her wife, 52, initially made the move under the radar, she has since opened up about how life "is just better" in the UK while being an ocean away from Trump's America.
"We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, 'He got in,'" she said. "And we're like, 'We're staying here.'"
DeGeneres went on to tell the Gloucestershire audience that it's "scary for people to be who they are," in the U.S., referring to how she and DeRossi are gay.
Mark Zuckerberg's Disturbing $300Million AI Plan Could 'End Humanity' as Facebook CEO Wants 'Personal Superintelligence' in Every Household Despite Fears From Experts
Rosie Fled to Ireland
The Commander-in-Chief's arch-nemesis, Rosie O'Donnell, revealed in March that she'd moved to Ireland two months prior, just ahead of Trump's inauguration.
“Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," she said in a TikTok video while referring to her child Clay, who identifies as non-binary.
“I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home, and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country,” O’Donnell, 63, added. “And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”
Trump needled the former comedian with the threat of revoking her U.S. citizenship in a July social media post.
“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” the president wrote, adding she "should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her."