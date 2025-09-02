Trump's $5Billion Fortune Payday: First Family Notches Up Record Wealth in Crypto Venture — in Latest 'Profiteering Off the Presidency' Scandal
Donald Trump and the First Family have been accused of "profiteering off the presidency" after his latest business venture while in the Oval Office has ballooned their wealth to over $5billion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The First Family has apparently vowed to do things differently during Trump's second term and isn't afraid to use the office of the presidency to promote the Trump family brand.
They wasted no time outfitting the West Wing with a MAGA souvenir shop and enjoyed overseas trips resulting in at least five separate business deals.
Recently, Donald Trump Jr. himself hinted at the family throwing out norms, including divesting personal financial interests while in office, during a trip to Qatar.
Trump's Overseas Deals and Luxury 'Gifted' Jet From Qatar
Don Jr., 47, claimed they were accused of "profiteering" during his father's first term, when they promised to abstain from any new overseas deals, and would no longer keep themselves in "a proverbial padded room, because it almost doesn’t matter – they're going to hit you no matter what."
Now, the Trumps have reportedly enjoyed checks from "a two-billion-dollar investment from a fund controlled by the Saudi crown prince" and at least five different crypto ventures.
In addition to record-breaking business deals, the president, 79, also secured himself a luxury jet allegedly "gifted" to the U.S. by the Emir of Qatar, which is currently undergoing millions in taxpayer-funded renovations.
Trump's Net Worth Skyrockets Over $5Billion
White House correspondent Peter Baker recently claimed the Trumps "have done more to monetize the presidency than anyone who has ever occupied the White House."
Baker further alleged the First Family's "moneymaking schemes" have become so bold and outlandish they almost seem normal.
Trump's net worth reportedly more than doubled in the previous year in March, surpassing $5billion, according to Forbes. A separate report from July estimated the president's net worth to be upwards of $10billion.
Either way, number crunching appeared to reveal Trump has turned record profits in his second term, raising serious alarm and adding to a long-running list of concerns about the administration.
Trum['s World Liberty Financial Crypto Trading Launch
Meanwhile, the money well doesn't appear to be drying up anytime soon, as the Trumps reportedly amassed more billions on Monday, September 1, with their crypto trading launch.
The Trump family's flagship crypto token, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), can now be bought and sold on the open market like a company's listed shares. Before Monday's launch, WLFI holders were not able to exchange tokens.
An estimated $1billion in tokens were said to be exchanged within an hour of trading being opened, according to CoinMarketCap.
Trump himself holds just under one-quarter of all WLFI shares and has been named "Co-Founder Emeritus" of World Liberty, while sons Don Jr., Eric, and Barron hold co-founder titles.
Trump Campaigned on Crypto
Although Trump and his three sons' tokens are said to be "locked," meaning they cannot sell them, the tokens being open for trading has put a real-world valuation on the holdings.
In other words, the Trumps' wealth is expected to continue climbing to the point that the family's crypto portfolio could outweigh their real estate empire.
While his crypto earnings are shocking, they aren't necessarily surprising. Trump helped launch World Liberty last year while on the campaign trail, promising voters he would make "America Great Again, this time with crypto."