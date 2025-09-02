Trump's $5Billion Fortune Payday: First Family Notches Up Record Wealth in Crypto Venture — in Latest 'Profiteering Off the Presidency' Scandal

Donald Trump and the First Family have been accused of "profiteering off the presidency" after his latest business venture while in the Oval Office has ballooned their wealth to over $5billion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The First Family has apparently vowed to do things differently during Trump's second term and isn't afraid to use the office of the presidency to promote the Trump family brand.

They wasted no time outfitting the West Wing with a MAGA souvenir shop and enjoyed overseas trips resulting in at least five separate business deals.

Recently, Donald Trump Jr. himself hinted at the family throwing out norms, including divesting personal financial interests while in office, during a trip to Qatar.