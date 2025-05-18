How Even Donald Trump's MAGA Backers are Getting Sick of Him Using Presidency to Make Himself and His Family Billions
Donald Trump's National Golf Club just outside Washington, D.C., is set to transform into the ultimate playground for cryptocurrency moguls.
RadarOnline.com can reveal 220 guests are scheduled to flock under the crystal chandeliers on Thursday, May 22, for what organizers are touting as "the most exclusive invitation in the world", leaving even some of the president's supporters upset with him using his position to make millions.
This 800-acre venue boasts breathtaking views of the Potomac River, but the star of the show won't be the scenery — it's Trump himself.
The gathering includes a glittering guest list of crypto investors, with the wealthiest among them enjoying an "exclusive reception before dinner with YOUR FAVORITE President", followed by a coveted "VIP tour" of the White House. Among those in attendance is Justin Sun, a Chinese billionaire notorious for splurging $6.2 million on a banana at an art auction. While seated at the dinner table, he and fellow guests are likely to shower Trump with lavish praise about his recent trip to the Middle East, where he was offered a jaw-dropping $400 million "palace in the sky" Boeing 747-8 from Qatar's ruling royal family — just the kind of jackpot these speculators dream of
The star-studded event isn't about honoring contributions to the United States or charity. Instead, it's about growing the Trump family's private bank account.
220 attendees secured their spots by investing in the $TRUMP "meme coin" — a cryptocurrency token launched by the President just days before his inauguration.
To score an invitation to this opulent soirée, "investors" reportedly plunked down around $55,000 each for the tokens, while those vying for the pre-dinner reception needed to shell out a whopping $4.3 million.
Despite lacking any tangible value, the $TRUMP coin has managed to attract $148 million in investments over a three-week contest, driving its market value to more than $2.7 billion.
The Trump family stands to rake in millions, as they own a large chunk of the coins and pocket transaction fees on exchanges.
Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration, expressed his disbelief: "What Trump has been able to do is both unprecedented and shocking."
He believes Trump has "crossed a line" by accepting such lavish gifts tied to nations with questionable ties to terrorism. While Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, brushed off the criticism, insisting the president always prioritizes American interests, his critics remain unconvinced.
Trump loyalists, including MAGA firebrand Laura Loomer, voiced their concern over accepting gifts from "jihadists in suits". Even the Trump-supported Fox & Friends couldn't resist questioning the appropriateness of the Qatari jet, asking whether this generous gift could lead to expectations of reciprocity.
Leavitt deflected, maintaining Trump "only works with the interests of the American public in mind".
The festivities might be dampened, as the Executive Branch — a private club spearheaded by Donald Trump Jr. — isn't yet operational. Set to require a joining fee of up to $500,000, insiders suggest it's designed for business and tech moguls to network with Trump administration insiders in private. While past presidents have divested their investments or placed them in blind trusts, the commander-in-chief insists that his sons can handle the family business. But many critics fervently disagree, raising eyebrows after his Middle Eastern trip, laden with questionable transactions. Last week, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy said: "The Trump meme coin is the single most corrupt act ever committed by a President.
"Donald Trump is essentially posting his Venmo for any billionaire CEO or foreign oligarch to cash in some favors by secretly sending him millions of dollars."