Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

How Even Donald Trump's MAGA Backers are Getting Sick of Him Using Presidency to Make Himself and His Family Billions

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is set to make millions at a crypto gala.

Profile Image

May 18 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's National Golf Club just outside Washington, D.C., is set to transform into the ultimate playground for cryptocurrency moguls.

RadarOnline.com can reveal 220 guests are scheduled to flock under the crystal chandeliers on Thursday, May 22, for what organizers are touting as "the most exclusive invitation in the world", leaving even some of the president's supporters upset with him using his position to make millions.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump invited several crypto investors to his national golf course.

This 800-acre venue boasts breathtaking views of the Potomac River, but the star of the show won't be the scenery — it's Trump himself.

The gathering includes a glittering guest list of crypto investors, with the wealthiest among them enjoying an "exclusive reception before dinner with YOUR FAVORITE President", followed by a coveted "VIP tour" of the White House. Among those in attendance is Justin Sun, a Chinese billionaire notorious for splurging $6.2 million on a banana at an art auction. While seated at the dinner table, he and fellow guests are likely to shower Trump with lavish praise about his recent trip to the Middle East, where he was offered a jaw-dropping $400 million "palace in the sky" Boeing 747-8 from Qatar's ruling royal family — just the kind of jackpot these speculators dream of

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions
Source: MEGA

The $TRUMP coin has skyrocketed in value.

The star-studded event isn't about honoring contributions to the United States or charity. Instead, it's about growing the Trump family's private bank account.

220 attendees secured their spots by investing in the $TRUMP "meme coin" — a cryptocurrency token launched by the President just days before his inauguration.

To score an invitation to this opulent soirée, "investors" reportedly plunked down around $55,000 each for the tokens, while those vying for the pre-dinner reception needed to shell out a whopping $4.3 million.

Despite lacking any tangible value, the $TRUMP coin has managed to attract $148 million in investments over a three-week contest, driving its market value to more than $2.7 billion.

The Trump family stands to rake in millions, as they own a large chunk of the coins and pocket transaction fees on exchanges.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions
Source: MEGA

Several critics have spoken out about Donald Trump receiving gifts.

Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer during the George W. Bush administration, expressed his disbelief: "What Trump has been able to do is both unprecedented and shocking."

He believes Trump has "crossed a line" by accepting such lavish gifts tied to nations with questionable ties to terrorism. While Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, brushed off the criticism, insisting the president always prioritizes American interests, his critics remain unconvinced.

Trump loyalists, including MAGA firebrand Laura Loomer, voiced their concern over accepting gifts from "jihadists in suits". Even the Trump-supported Fox & Friends couldn't resist questioning the appropriateness of the Qatari jet, asking whether this generous gift could lead to expectations of reciprocity.

Leavitt deflected, maintaining Trump "only works with the interests of the American public in mind".

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photos of Donald Trump.

WATCH: Trump's 'Nap' At Saudi Arabia Summit Sparks Major Health Rumors President Is Suffering From Dementia

Photo of Donald Trump, Cow

INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump's 'Food Deal' With U.K. Exposes 'Horrors' Inside U.S. Beef Set to Flood Britain's Supermarket Shelves

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

donald trump maga backers sick using presidency himself family billions
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his family have allegedly profited from him becoming president again.

The festivities might be dampened, as the Executive Branch — a private club spearheaded by Donald Trump Jr. — isn't yet operational. Set to require a joining fee of up to $500,000, insiders suggest it's designed for business and tech moguls to network with Trump administration insiders in private. While past presidents have divested their investments or placed them in blind trusts, the commander-in-chief insists that his sons can handle the family business. But many critics fervently disagree, raising eyebrows after his Middle Eastern trip, laden with questionable transactions. Last week, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy said: "The Trump meme coin is the single most corrupt act ever committed by a President.

"Donald Trump is essentially posting his Venmo for any billionaire CEO or foreign oligarch to cash in some favors by secretly sending him millions of dollars."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.