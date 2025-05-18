How Even Donald Trump's MAGA Backers are Getting Sick of Him Using Presidency to Make Himself and His Family Billions

The star-studded event isn't about honoring contributions to the United States or charity. Instead, it's about growing the Trump family's private bank account.

220 attendees secured their spots by investing in the $TRUMP "meme coin" — a cryptocurrency token launched by the President just days before his inauguration.

To score an invitation to this opulent soirée, "investors" reportedly plunked down around $55,000 each for the tokens, while those vying for the pre-dinner reception needed to shell out a whopping $4.3 million.

Despite lacking any tangible value, the $TRUMP coin has managed to attract $148 million in investments over a three-week contest, driving its market value to more than $2.7 billion.

The Trump family stands to rake in millions, as they own a large chunk of the coins and pocket transaction fees on exchanges.