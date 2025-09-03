Demi Moore's Pain Laid Bare: Bruce Willis' Ex-Wife Admits How 'Difficult' It Is Seeing Actor 'Shift' as He Battles Dementia In Emotional New Interview

"It’s difficult. It’s hard to see somebody who was so vibrant and strong and so directed shift into this other parts of themself," Moore, 60, said of her former husband of 13 years in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey. The former couple married in 1987 and divorced in 2000, remaining friendly exes. The duo shares three adult daughters: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

The Substance star revealed how she's realistic about where things stand with Willis' current condition.

"But you know, my particular perspective is one, I really always say it’s so important just to meet them where they're at. Don't have an expectation of them needing to be who they were or who you want them to be, and when you do that, I find that there is an incredible sweetness and something that's soft and tender and loving," Moore shared.

The Oscar nominee wistfully added, "And perhaps it is more playful and childlike in a certain sense, because of how much more caretaking they need," referring to Willis' round-the-clock medical care.