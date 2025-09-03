Eerie Photos Reveal Bryan Kohberger's Bleak Apartment, Disturbing Items and Books During Idaho Student Murders
New photos of Bryan Kohberger's college apartment at Washington State University have revealed the killer's lonely existence before he slaughtered four students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Idaho State Police released the disturbing snaps, which were taken during their investigation, and gave the public another look at the mind of the convicted murderer.
What Was In Kohberger's Apartment?
The photos, taken after Kohberger killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, show nearly empty walls, closets, and shelves. One pic revealed the 30-year-old's shower, without a curtain.
Authorities also spotted several of Kohberger's belongings, including books on crime as well as school essays, numerous parking tickets, and a disciplinary letter from the university – his former classmates had made 13 formal complaints against him, some of which were sexual comments Kohberger made to female students.
One book police found was titled, Unsafe in the Ivory Tower: The Sexual Victimization of College Women," and one was called, Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free.
Two birthday cards were also found in Kohberger's residence, celebrating his 28th birthday.
Kohberger's Prison Hell
One card, which appears to be from the heartless killer's parents, read: "A son leaves your home but never leaves your heart. He discovers his own happiness, which, in turn, becomes yours."
On July 23, Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences – one for each of his victims. He was then taken to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, but his life behind bars has already been nothing but hell.
According to reports, Kohberger has already complained about his lack of sleep and is "extremely annoyed" due to his fellow inmates who have been mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell. The taunts are said to be "driving him crazy."
'He's Extremely Annoyed'
"The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell," retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, who works for the Cold Case Foundation, previously said.
He added: "They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It's relentless. He's extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them."
Just days after Kohberger was tossed in prison, he also reportedly sent a note to Deputy Warden Dietz, asking for a transfer from J-Block to B-Block "immediately," after he accused inmates of nonstop "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment."
"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," the whiny killer wrote in his note.
Is Kohberger Being Sexually Harassed?
A prison official who responded to the convicted killer's plea described flooding in J-Block as a "relatively rare occurrence" and advised Kohberger to "give it some time," as J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier."
Flooding is when prisoners intentionally flood their cells by stuffing toilets or sinks and continuously flushing them, usually done as a form of disruption.
However, Kohberger then claimed he was getting sexually harassed, and accused an inmate of telling him, "I'll b--- f-- you." He went on to accuse another prisoner of making the menacing threat: "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."
The Prison's Response
RadarOnline.com reached out to Idaho Maximum Security Institution, but it appeared they were more interested in making sure Kohberger's information is not spread.
"The media and the public can expect that similar public records requests submitted in the future may be denied altogether or may produce records that will be redacted consistent with the Idaho Public Records Act in order to protect the safety and security of the prison population, staff, and our operations," they responded in a statement.
They later added: "We also take reports of threats and harassment seriously. Each matter is investigated thoroughly, and when appropriate, we take disciplinary action in accordance with our policies and the law.
"If warranted, incidents may be referred to law enforcement and the county prosecutor’s office."