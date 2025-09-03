Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos > Bryan Kohberger

Eerie Photos Reveal Bryan Kohberger's Bleak Apartment, Disturbing Items and Books During Idaho Student Murders

Photo of Bryan Kohberger's apartment
Source: Idaho State Police

Bryan Kohberger's apartment gives the public a look at the killer's empty existence.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

New photos of Bryan Kohberger's college apartment at Washington State University have revealed the killer's lonely existence before he slaughtered four students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Idaho State Police released the disturbing snaps, which were taken during their investigation, and gave the public another look at the mind of the convicted murderer.

Article continues below advertisement

What Was In Kohberger's Apartment?

Photo of Bryan Kohberger's apartment
Source: Idaho State Police

Idaho State Police released photos of Kohberger's apartment.

The photos, taken after Kohberger killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, show nearly empty walls, closets, and shelves. One pic revealed the 30-year-old's shower, without a curtain.

Authorities also spotted several of Kohberger's belongings, including books on crime as well as school essays, numerous parking tickets, and a disciplinary letter from the university – his former classmates had made 13 formal complaints against him, some of which were sexual comments Kohberger made to female students.

One book police found was titled, Unsafe in the Ivory Tower: The Sexual Victimization of College Women," and one was called, Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free.

Two birthday cards were also found in Kohberger's residence, celebrating his 28th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Kohberger's Prison Hell

Photo of Bryan Kohberger's apartment
Source: Idaho State Police

Several items were found in the residence, including a birthday card from the killer's parents.

One card, which appears to be from the heartless killer's parents, read: "A son leaves your home but never leaves your heart. He discovers his own happiness, which, in turn, becomes yours."

On July 23, Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences – one for each of his victims. He was then taken to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, but his life behind bars has already been nothing but hell.

According to reports, Kohberger has already complained about his lack of sleep and is "extremely annoyed" due to his fellow inmates who have been mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell. The taunts are said to be "driving him crazy."

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Extremely Annoyed'

Photo of Bryan Kohberger's apartment
Source: Idaho State Police

The nearly-barren apartment revealed Kohberger's lonely existence.

"The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell," retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, who works for the Cold Case Foundation, previously said.

He added: "They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It's relentless. He's extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them."

Just days after Kohberger was tossed in prison, he also reportedly sent a note to Deputy Warden Dietz, asking for a transfer from J-Block to B-Block "immediately," after he accused inmates of nonstop "minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment."

"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from," the whiny killer wrote in his note.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Kohberger Being Sexually Harassed?

Photo of Bryan Kohberger's apartment
Source: Idaho State Police

Books were also found in the college apartment.

A prison official who responded to the convicted killer's plea described flooding in J-Block as a "relatively rare occurrence" and advised Kohberger to "give it some time," as J-Block is "generally a fairly calm and quieter tier."

Flooding is when prisoners intentionally flood their cells by stuffing toilets or sinks and continuously flushing them, usually done as a form of disruption.

However, Kohberger then claimed he was getting sexually harassed, and accused an inmate of telling him, "I'll b--- f-- you." He went on to accuse another prisoner of making the menacing threat: "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."

Article continues below advertisement

The Prison's Response

Photo of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

The 30-year-old is serving four life sentences behind bars.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
Photo of Emmett Till

House of Horrors: Barn Where Emmett Till Was Brutally Tortured and Murdered Shown 70 Years Later After Tragic Crime That Sparked Civil Rights Movement

Photo of Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling Flaunts Her New Figure in Sexy Bikini Photos After TV Star Admitted to Losing 40 Pounds With Weight-Loss Drug

RadarOnline.com reached out to Idaho Maximum Security Institution, but it appeared they were more interested in making sure Kohberger's information is not spread.

"The media and the public can expect that similar public records requests submitted in the future may be denied altogether or may produce records that will be redacted consistent with the Idaho Public Records Act in order to protect the safety and security of the prison population, staff, and our operations," they responded in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

They later added: "We also take reports of threats and harassment seriously. Each matter is investigated thoroughly, and when appropriate, we take disciplinary action in accordance with our policies and the law.

"If warranted, incidents may be referred to law enforcement and the county prosecutor’s office."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.