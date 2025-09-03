Eerie Photos Reveal Bryan Kohberger's Bleak Apartment, Disturbing Items and Books During Idaho Student Murders

The photos, taken after Kohberger killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, show nearly empty walls, closets, and shelves. One pic revealed the 30-year-old's shower, without a curtain.

Authorities also spotted several of Kohberger's belongings, including books on crime as well as school essays, numerous parking tickets, and a disciplinary letter from the university – his former classmates had made 13 formal complaints against him, some of which were sexual comments Kohberger made to female students.

One book police found was titled, Unsafe in the Ivory Tower: The Sexual Victimization of College Women," and one was called, Why the Innocent Plead Guilty and the Guilty Go Free.

Two birthday cards were also found in Kohberger's residence, celebrating his 28th birthday.