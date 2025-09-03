Scott Wolf's Ex Kelley Reveals She's Going Into Rehab as She's Arraigned for Doxxing Estranged 'Party of Five' Husband After 911 Drama

The Real World: New Orleans alum was charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic communications harassment stemming from an incident on August 25, and two charges of misdemeanor electronic disclosure of personal identifying information connected to events that transpired on August 26.

Court documents reportedly revealed all three charges were marked as domestic violence-related.

While standing before Judge Janet Elledge, Kelley revealed she has made plans to go back to rehab.

She said: "I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending a (treatment center) starting on September 12."