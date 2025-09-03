Scott Wolf's Ex Kelley Reveals She's Going Into Rehab as She's Arraigned for Doxxing Estranged 'Party of Five' Husband After 911 Drama
Scott Wolf's estranged wife Kelley has confessed she plans to check back into a rehabilitation treatment center as she appeared in court to be arraigned for doxxing the Party of Five alum amid their messy divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelley, 48, appeared in a Utah courthouse on Tuesday, September 2, where she was arraigned on three misdemeanor changes for doxxing and electronically harassing her estranged husband, 57, who filed for divorce on June 9 after 21-years of marriage.
Kelley Arraigned on Three Misdemeanor 'Domestic Violence-Related' Charges
The Real World: New Orleans alum was charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic communications harassment stemming from an incident on August 25, and two charges of misdemeanor electronic disclosure of personal identifying information connected to events that transpired on August 26.
Court documents reportedly revealed all three charges were marked as domestic violence-related.
While standing before Judge Janet Elledge, Kelley revealed she has made plans to go back to rehab.
She said: "I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending a (treatment center) starting on September 12."
Kelley Says She's 'Excited' to Go Back to Rehab
Kelley continued: "This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months — all I wanted to do was leave a marriage."
The 48-year-old claimed she was "excited to go to" rehab and was "looking forward to it."
She added: "My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. It's a great place. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so September 12, I will be there for a month. I hope that helps."
Scott's estranged wife revealed her rehab plans after Judge Elledge denied the Summit County prosecutor's request for proof of compliance with the pre-trial release conditions of her bail, which required Kelley to participate in drug testing and attend an inpatient or outpatient medical, behavioral, psychological or psychiatric treatment before her September 30 hearing.
Kelley's Disturbing Social Media Post Amid Split From Scott Wolf
The judge did not give a ruling on the prosecutor's previous request to bar Kelley from posting on social media as a condition of her release, which expired at midnight on September 2.
Kelley's arraignment comes after she was arrested on August 26 on the suspicion of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information related to Scott.
Prior to her most recent arrest, Kelley spent days sharing increasingly erratic social media posts which included sensitive personal information of her family and friends, including The Nine star's phone number.
Other posts featured information about the couple's three minor children – Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.
Scott filed for a new temporary restraining order against Kelley on August 28, the same day she was charged for doxxing and electronic harassment.
Judge Richard Mrazik ordered the mother-of-three not have any direct or indirect contact with Scott or their three children. Court documents stated Kelly cannot "commit, try to commit or threaten to commit any form of violence" against Scott or their kids, which included "stalking, harassing, threatening, physically hurting, or causing any other form of abuse that could cause bodily injury."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Scott and Kelley's split turned bitter soon after the actor filed to end his marriage.
Police have been called to the Wolf family home after an unidentified male caller said he feared his estranged wife was going to show up at the home after he and his children returned from a trip.
Kelley has also made several disturbing posts on Instagram including detailing her arrest as it played out, prompting concern for her mental health.
She said in an Instagram Story: "The police are here to arrest me. I have no idea why. I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing."