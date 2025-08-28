Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Breaking News

Revealed: Details Of Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley's Arrest for 'Harassment' — As She's Accused of Leaking Actor's Phone Number... and Her Family Is Worried About Her 'Mental Health'

Photo of Scott and Kelley Wolf
Source: MEGA

Kelley Wolfe is accused of leaking her estranged husband's private phone number.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The mystery has been solved behind why Scott Wolf called the cops on his estranged wife, Kelley, as an affidavit filed by law enforcement reveals that she leaked his personal number, which led to a barrage of calls and texts from strangers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Scott, 57, claimed he was being harassed by Kelley, 48, which led to her arrest on Tuesday, August 26. He filed for divorce in June, and their bitter split has been filled with drama ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott's Doxxing Ordeal

Photo of Scott and Kelley Wolf Title
Source: MEGA

Scott filed for divorce from Kelley on June 9, after 21 years of marriage.

Utah's Summit County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the Party of Five alum's home after he “reported receiving multiple text messages from his wife, with whom he is going through a divorce."

The officer claimed that while he was at the house, Scott received a call from Kelley, which he answered and put on speakerphone so that authorities could hear it.

The actor got no reply on the other end before eventually hanging up.

Moments later, he was bombarded with a slew of phone calls and texts from people and numbers he didn't know.

Article continues below advertisement

His Private Number Was Shared?

Photo of Scott Wolf
Source: MEGA

Scott was flooded with calls after estranged wife Kelley shared a phone number that he only uses to communicate with their children.

Scott received approximately 24 calls as well as numerous texts and went to Kelley's Instagram page, where he discovered he'd been doxxed.

The Nancy Drew star found a post where his estranged wife named someone called “dimples” — “a known reference to Scott," the report stated, as well as seeing his private phone number listed.

“He stated that the phone number is to his personal phone, which he uses to communicate with his kids, and that this is causing a major disruption for him," according to the report.

The former couple share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelley's Arrest Details

Photo of Scott and Kelley Wolf
Source: MEGA

Scott and Kelley Wolf are seen in happier times on 2018 red carpet.

The deputy headed to Kelley's house to find out what was going on. He wrote that he spoke to her through a porch window after the life coach refused to open her front door.

Kelley "began making counter-accusations” when asked about the Instagram post that showed Scott's phone number.

"I advised Kelley that I had probable cause to arrest her for the offense and asked her to come outside so I could take her into custody,” the report read. “I waited on the porch for over an hour while Kelley changed clothes, as she was in a bathrobe when I spoke to her. Eventually, she came outside onto the front porch. I arrested her for the offense.”

The Real World: New Orleans alum was charged with two class B misdemeanors for electronic disclosure of personal identifying information and electronic communications harassment.

She's being held on $5,000 bond. If and when Kelley makes bail, she's been ordered not to "consume any alcohol or narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner."

Kelley also must "participate in inpatient or outpatient medical, behavior, psychological, or psychiatric treatment."

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of Tom Llamas

NBC Nightly News' Tom Llamas Linked to Violent Fraternity Fight During His College Days... as Journalist Was 'Arrested' Over Shock Incident

Photo of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance Already Dead? How Grumpy Star is 'Battling to Get Over' Pamela Anderson's 'Fling' With Julian Assange

Mental Health Concerns

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kelley Wolf
Source: MEGA

Kelley's family members are terribly worried about her mental state.

In his report, the deputy noted that troubled Kelley's family was "extremely concerned about her mental health.”

He put in the request that "Kelley be held until she can be seen by a judge as well as a mental health professional. It is believed by family and law enforcement that her illegal and harassing behavior will continue if she is released.”

She was also ordered to stay off social media in light of the alleged doxxing until further court instructions.

While the officer was waiting at Kelley's house on Tuesday, she went on a social media tirade.

"The police are here to arrest me. I have no idea why," she raged in an Instagram story.

"I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing," Kelley told her followers.

She fumed, "They say they have probable cause of a crime? I cannot go to a hospital!! I have no mental disorders. No drugs. No arrests. No speeding tickets ever!!" adding she was "so scared, so confused."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.