Revealed: Details Of Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Kelley's Arrest for 'Harassment' — As She's Accused of Leaking Actor's Phone Number... and Her Family Is Worried About Her 'Mental Health'

The mystery has been solved behind why Scott Wolf called the cops on his estranged wife, Kelley, as an affidavit filed by law enforcement reveals that she leaked his personal number, which led to a barrage of calls and texts from strangers, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Scott, 57, claimed he was being harassed by Kelley, 48, which led to her arrest on Tuesday, August 26. He filed for divorce in June, and their bitter split has been filled with drama ever since.

Scott's Doxxing Ordeal

Utah's Summit County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the Party of Five alum's home after he “reported receiving multiple text messages from his wife, with whom he is going through a divorce." The officer claimed that while he was at the house, Scott received a call from Kelley, which he answered and put on speakerphone so that authorities could hear it. The actor got no reply on the other end before eventually hanging up. Moments later, he was bombarded with a slew of phone calls and texts from people and numbers he didn't know.

His Private Number Was Shared?

Scott received approximately 24 calls as well as numerous texts and went to Kelley's Instagram page, where he discovered he'd been doxxed. The Nancy Drew star found a post where his estranged wife named someone called “dimples” — “a known reference to Scott," the report stated, as well as seeing his private phone number listed. “He stated that the phone number is to his personal phone, which he uses to communicate with his kids, and that this is causing a major disruption for him," according to the report. The former couple share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

Kelley's Arrest Details

The deputy headed to Kelley's house to find out what was going on. He wrote that he spoke to her through a porch window after the life coach refused to open her front door. Kelley "began making counter-accusations” when asked about the Instagram post that showed Scott's phone number. "I advised Kelley that I had probable cause to arrest her for the offense and asked her to come outside so I could take her into custody,” the report read. “I waited on the porch for over an hour while Kelley changed clothes, as she was in a bathrobe when I spoke to her. Eventually, she came outside onto the front porch. I arrested her for the offense.” The Real World: New Orleans alum was charged with two class B misdemeanors for electronic disclosure of personal identifying information and electronic communications harassment. She's being held on $5,000 bond. If and when Kelley makes bail, she's been ordered not to "consume any alcohol or narcotic drug or other controlled substance unless prescribed by a licensed medical practitioner." Kelley also must "participate in inpatient or outpatient medical, behavior, psychological, or psychiatric treatment."

Mental Health Concerns

