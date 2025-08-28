Your tip
Dating the Dictator: Inside The Secretive Life of Putin's Lover Alina Kabaeva — and How Their Sordid Affair Began 7 Years Before His Divorce From His Long-suffering Wife

Photo of Vladimir Putin, Alina Kabaeva
Source: mega

Vladimir Putin's has had a long secret relationship with Alina Kabaeva

Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin's long-secret lover, Alina Kabaeva, has been stepping out of the shadows lately, RadarOnline.com can report, voicing her opinions on topics like Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

The former Olympic gymnast's romance with the Russian president is believed to date back to 2006, seven years before Putin announced his divorce from ex-wife Lyudmila Ocheretnaya.

alina kabaeva
Source: mega

Kabaeva is a gold-medal qinning gymnist.

Putin, 72, and Ocheretnaya, 67, were married for more than 30 years before publicly announcing the end of their marriage in June 2013. They said it was based on a "mutual decision."

Kabaeva, now 42, first caught Putin's attention while competing as a rhythmic gymnast. Throughout her lengthy career, she has won two Olympic medals – including a gold in Athens in 2004 and a bronze in Sydney in 2000 – as well as numerous additional medals from world and European championships.

She was deemed "Russia’s most flexible woman" and gained more attention when she posed nude for a men's magazine at the height of her success.

However, Putin has never actually confirmed their relationship, nor speculation they share two sons.

"There is a private life in which no one should interfere," the Russian leader once scoffed about the rumors. "I've always had a low opinion of those with snotty noses and erotic fantasies who delve into the lives of others."

A Relationship Is Born

photof of alina kabaeva
Source: mega

She was once considered 'Russia’s most flexible woman'.

But French journalist Celine Nony, author of Alina: Putin’s Secret Love, says her sources, including a relative, have confirmed the romance.

Nony described: "The first time they met was after the Olympic Games in 2000 in Sydney because she was one of the medalists and, as with all the Russian medalists, they were received at the Kremlin.

"So Vladimir Putin gave all of the medalists an award, and this time, it was something special because Alina was supposed to win the Olympics, but she made a mistake and she finished third.

“That was the first time. Then they had different opportunities to meet, but always at an official reception. The beginning of their relationship was nearly at the end of her career in 2006."

Growing Hints

alina kabaeva
Source: mega

Kabaeva has two Olympic medals.

However, there have been growing hints of their relationship, especially since she is one of the few allowed to speak her mind about the president.

When Putin was re-elected for a fifth time last year, Kabaeva was in attendance. Later, she shared her thoughts on Ukraine.

"A special military operation is underway; it's not easy, it’s complicated, but it’s great that the people came to the elections, supported the president, supported his policies, and we, as voters, see that our leader does not rely on foreign countries, but relies on his own people," she said.

"This is the key to all our successes and victories," she added.

vladimir putin
Source: mega

Putin has never confirmed their relationship.

Kabaeva also appeared to discuss her career as an Olympic gymnast in comparison to Putin’s invasion.

She compared athletes to warriors and insisted that "an athlete is the same as a warrior. If management tells you to go, then you have to go.

"If management says not to go, then don’t go," Kabaeva added. "If the coach told me that it was impossible, whether I wanted it or not, then it was impossible."

