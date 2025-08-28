Dating the Dictator: Inside The Secretive Life of Putin's Lover Alina Kabaeva — and How Their Sordid Affair Began 7 Years Before His Divorce From His Long-suffering Wife

Putin, 72, and Ocheretnaya, 67, were married for more than 30 years before publicly announcing the end of their marriage in June 2013. They said it was based on a "mutual decision."

Kabaeva, now 42, first caught Putin's attention while competing as a rhythmic gymnast. Throughout her lengthy career, she has won two Olympic medals – including a gold in Athens in 2004 and a bronze in Sydney in 2000 – as well as numerous additional medals from world and European championships.

She was deemed "Russia’s most flexible woman" and gained more attention when she posed nude for a men's magazine at the height of her success.

However, Putin has never actually confirmed their relationship, nor speculation they share two sons.

"There is a private life in which no one should interfere," the Russian leader once scoffed about the rumors. "I've always had a low opinion of those with snotty noses and erotic fantasies who delve into the lives of others."