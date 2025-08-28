Kate Gosselin Rips Into Ex-Husband Jon Over 'Ugly' Divorce and Reveals Tense Split Took a Toll On Their 8 Kids — as He Refused To 'Play Nice'
Kate Gosselin made a rare comment about her brutal divorce from ex-husband Jon Gosselin with a savage swipe, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 50-year-old mother of eight fumed in a TikTok Live that things would have gone a lot smoother if Jon had been willing to "play nice," as opposed to how "ugly" things became when he hired an expensive and high-profile divorce attorney.
'I Didn't Buy Into the Hate'
"I don't know if you have kids or don't have kids, but I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly," Kate shared with fans on Wednesday, Aug. 27. "I didn't buy into all the drama and the hate and the ugly. I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could."
The former couple share 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara, as well as 21-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis,Collin, Hannah, Leah, and Joel.
“A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids," Kate sadly admitted. “I did my best … It could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice."
Stirring Up 'Trouble'
The exes divorced in 2009, one year after rocketing to fame on the TLC reality show, Jon & Kate Plus Eight.
The pediatric home care nurse hinted during her Live session that Jon's hiring of high-powered Philadelphia family lawyer Charles J. Meyer was a major cause of her headaches in their divorce.
“I did not hire an attorney that wanted to stir up trouble. I just wanted it to be peaceful, and I wanted the best for my kids,” Kate explained.
Despite Jon's legal firepower, Kate received primary custody of their children as well as the family's Pennsylvania home in the divorce.
'Sickening' Legal Fees
Kate previously opened up to fans about how her nasty divorce and custody battle with Jon was so expensive and had significantly depleted her once-impressive TV fortune.
"What happened with all the income from the show. I hate that you are having to work 12-hour shifts," one TikTok fan asked, referring to her TLC reality shows Jon & Kate Plus 8, and her spinoff, Kate Plus 8, which featured her raising her brood as a divorced mom.
"Honestly? Providing for eight kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more, and LAWYERS," she replied.
"Sickening, but I was dragged into court constantly, and that costs a ton. Sad [because] my kids could have a lot more saved, and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers," Kate sadly added about how much money she was forced to spend in her legal war with Jon.
Collin Remains Estranged
Four of Kate's sextuplets — Aaden, Alexis, Joel, and Leah — still live at home with their mom when they're not away at college, and several have thrilled TLC fans by making appearances in the Dancing With the Stars alum's TikTok content.
Collin was sent to live in a mental health institution in 2016 after allegedly developing behavioral problems.
Jon gained custody of him two years later.
Collin and his sister Hannah lived with their dad during their high school years, and while she still talks to her siblings, her brother remains estranged.
“Unfortunately, I don’t talk to my siblings, and I very much wish that we did and that they knew who I actually was because we don’t know each other at all,” the former Marine trainee revealed in an August 20 TikTok Live.
Collin remains apart from his mom and six siblings, although he and Hannah stay in touch.
"I do still talk to Hannah," he told fans. "I actually just texted her today, you know, she’s in college doing her thing. I always say, though, Hannah’s just very like, living the life, you know, like having fun, always doing something, so we catch up when we can."