Kate Gosselin Rips Into Ex-Husband Jon Over 'Ugly' Divorce and Reveals Tense Split Took a Toll On Their 8 Kids — as He Refused To 'Play Nice'

"I don't know if you have kids or don't have kids, but I made decisions based on how I would want to be treated, honestly," Kate shared with fans on Wednesday, Aug. 27. "I didn't buy into all the drama and the hate and the ugly. I had kids involved, so I wanted it to be as peaceful for them as I possibly could."

The former couple share 24-year-old twins Mady and Cara, as well as 21-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Alexis,Collin, Hannah, Leah, and Joel.

“A lot of things happened that I could not control that did not turn out well for my kids," Kate sadly admitted. “I did my best … It could’ve been a lot calmer and a lot nicer if everybody was willing to play nice."