Hulk Hogan's 'Mysterious' Death Latest: WWE Icon's Widow Vows to Take Legal Action Against Doctors After His Shocking Passing... As Rumors He Was 'Murdered' Erupt

Hulk Hogan's grieving widow, Sky Daily, is said to be considering suing doctors for malpractice over the WWE icon's mysterious death as wild murder rumors swirl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, underwent dozens of surgeries before he died aged 71 on July 24.

While his cause of death was determined to be a heart attack and was ruled natural, his grieving widow, 46, suspects a past medical procedure could be connected to his sudden passing.