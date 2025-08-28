Hulk Hogan's 'Mysterious' Death Latest: WWE Icon's Widow Vows to Take Legal Action Against Doctors After His Shocking Passing... As Rumors He Was 'Murdered' Erupt
Hulk Hogan's grieving widow, Sky Daily, is said to be considering suing doctors for malpractice over the WWE icon's mysterious death as wild murder rumors swirl, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, underwent dozens of surgeries before he died aged 71 on July 24.
While his cause of death was determined to be a heart attack and was ruled natural, his grieving widow, 46, suspects a past medical procedure could be connected to his sudden passing.
Hogan's Widow Considering Malpractice Lawsuit
Hogan tied the knot with his third wife in September 2023, two months after he announced their engagement on social media. The pair had been dating for over a year before their intimate wedding ceremony.
Shortly before his death, Hogan sparked health concerns after he debuted a shockingly different look during a Fox News appearance to promote his new wrestling venture.
As fans raised alarm on social media, Hogan's representative confirmed he underwent a neck procedure to help him "feel a little better."
While his rep insisted the "little fusion procedure" was successful and Hogan had a "quick turnaround," Daily recently shared the neck surgery would be at the center of any legal action she takes over her husband's death.
She Claims a Nerve Was 'Compromised' During Surgery
Daily reportedly alleged Hogan's phrenic nerve was "compromised" during his recent neck procedure. She claimed because of this, he was left short of breath for months before suffering a heart attack at their Clearwater Beach, Florida, home.
She said: "We are investigating for possible malpractice. If you have shortness of breath for a long time, that makes you very sick.
"It's not something that's an alarming (sudden) cause of death. It's something that wears on you, makes you weak."
Hogan's Body Has Been at Funeral Home Since Death Amid Investigation
When Daily was asked if she thinks the "compromised" nerve could have contributed to the World Champion wrestler's death, she replied: "Definitely."
Daily also confirmed the status of Hogan's burial as the WWE icon's body has been sitting at a Clearwater funeral home for five-weeks.
She said: "We will be cremating him shortly as we are wrapping up this medical investigation."
While some fans may be disturbed by the length of time Hogan's body has been at the morgue, Daily explained the probe has been a complicated process.
Daily Confirms 'Investigation Process' Underway for 'Possible Malpractice'
She said: "It's not like in the movies where you snap your fingertips. It's very time-consuming to call, send in records requests, get approvals, and send in the death certificate to get information."
Daily noted: "We're currently in the investigatory process for possible malpractice."
Rumors of potential malpractice were initially sparked by occupational therapist Justin McCamey, 54, who claimed Hogan's nerve had been "severed" during the operation. Daily pushed back and said while it wasn't "severed," the nerve was damaged.
McCamey has reportedly tried to avoid the spotlight and questioning since issuing the claims.