Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Wilson Claims She's Not Rich, Lives With 3 Roommates Despite Dad's $415Billion Net Worth

Vivian Jenna Wilson is not getting any money from her estranged father, Elon Musk, these days.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is claiming she doesn't have much money, despite her dad being the richest man on the planet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 21-year-old and Musk do not have much of a relationship, after the controversial billionaire said Wilson was "dead."

She's Living The Broke Life?

Wilson claimed she's not rich, and has several roommates.

"People assume I have a lot of money," Wilson said in an interview with The Cut. "I don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal.

"My mom is rich, right? But obviously the other one [Musk] … is unimaginable degrees of wealthy."

She added: "I don’t have a desire to be superrich."

Wilson also claimed she lives more of a humble lifestyle, unlike her estranged dad, who is worth close to $415billion.

The 21-year-old has been estranged from Musk since 2020.

"I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles," she told the outlet.

While she's more humble these days, it was the complete opposite growing up, as Wilson said she went to a "private high school filled with nepo babies," including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple.

However, while her father is one of the most notable people on earth, Wilson, who has graced the cover of Teen Vogue, said she was "not very good at being famous."

Wilson explained: "I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person. There was a moment literally right before I became famous when no one knew who I was. It was amazing. Everyone treated me as a regular person. I kind of miss that. But I also like being famous.

Wilson Goes Off On Musk

Musk previously claimed Wilson is 'dead,' after she transitioned.

"I guess I’m kind of indifferent to it. But I like the fact that it makes me money."

Earlier this year, Wilson called out Musk, calling the businessman a "pathetic man-child."

"Why would I feel scared of him?" she told Teen Vogue in March. "Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."

"I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations,” Wilson continued, and also acknowledged that while most people "thrive off of fear," she is not ready to let anyone live in her head rent-free.

WIlson has been vocal about her lack of relationship with Musk, previously calling him a 'pathetic man-child.'

"The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens," Wilson joked.

Wilson – who is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson – has battled with her father in the past, and once accused him of being an absent parent who was unaccepting of her transition.

In 2023, during an interview with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk called out the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California and claimed they infected Wilson with the "woke mind virus."

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," the 54-year-old said at the time.

Musk, while chatting with conservative nut Jordan Peterson, raged he had "lost my son" and that Wilson was "dead."

Wilson has not spoken to Musk since 2020, after she turned 18 years old.

