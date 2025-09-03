Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Wilson Claims She's Not Rich, Lives With 3 Roommates Despite Dad's $415Billion Net Worth

"I can afford food. I have friends, a shelter, and some expendable income, which is nice and much more fortunate than most people my age in Los Angeles," she told the outlet.

While she's more humble these days, it was the complete opposite growing up, as Wilson said she went to a "private high school filled with nepo babies," including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple.

However, while her father is one of the most notable people on earth, Wilson, who has graced the cover of Teen Vogue, said she was "not very good at being famous."

Wilson explained: "I fought so hard for so long to be viewed as a regular person. There was a moment literally right before I became famous when no one knew who I was. It was amazing. Everyone treated me as a regular person. I kind of miss that. But I also like being famous.