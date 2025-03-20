Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Destroys 'Pathetic and Cringe' Billionaire in Blistering Interview — 'Why Should I Feel Scared of Him?'

She went off: “I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f------ cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times."

Wilson also hinted at the Tesla founder being a "Nazi," especially after his questionable arm movement during President Trump's celebratory parade.

"The Nazi salute s--- was insane,” Wilson said.

She continued: “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s--- was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced.”