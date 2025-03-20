Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter Vivian Destroys 'Pathetic and Cringe' Billionaire in Blistering Interview — 'Why Should I Feel Scared of Him?'
Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is not holding back when it comes to the billionaire, absolutely destroying him in a new interview.
The duo haven't had much interaction after Musk said Wilson was "dead" and not his son anymore, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 20-year-old chatted with Teen Vogue for an interview published Thursday and shared her true feelings about her controversial father – and she made one thing clear: she is definitely not a fan.
"He’s a pathetic man-child,” Wilson lashed out.
She continued: “Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here.”
“I don’t give a f--- how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations,” Wilson continued, who also acknowledged that while most people "thrive off of fear," she is not ready to allow anyone in her head.
“The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens,” Wilson joked.
Wilson, however, was not done there as she also called out Musk's DOGE, whose efforts have been all about cutting government waste.
She went off: “I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f------ cringe, I should probably post about this and denounce it, which I have done a few times."
Wilson also hinted at the Tesla founder being a "Nazi," especially after his questionable arm movement during President Trump's celebratory parade.
"The Nazi salute s--- was insane,” Wilson said.
She continued: “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s--- was definitely a Nazi salute. The crowd is equally to blame, and I feel like people are not talking about that. That crowd should be denounced.”
Making sure to double-down, Wilson – who has not spoken to the businessman since 2020 – also said she does "not give a f--- about him."
"It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore," Wilson said, and added she does not "keep up" with the kids Musk, 53, fathered with other women.
Wilson said: "I will say I do not actually know how many siblings I have, if you include half-siblings. I don’t really give a f--- what they do. This is not my problem, OK?”
Wilson – who is one of six kids Musk shares with his first wife, Justine Wilson – has battled with her dad in the past, even previously accusing him of being an absent parent who was unaccepting of her transition.
During a 2023 chat with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk raged against the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California, and claimed they infected Wilson with the “woke mind virus."
He said at the time: "She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil."
Then, while speaking with conservative pundit Jordan Peterson, Musk claimed he had “lost my son” and that Wilson was “dead."
In response, Wilson called Musk's comments "cruel" and "cold."