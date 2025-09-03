EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Convinced There's a Showbiz Conspiracy' to Kill Her Netflix Show After Taylor Swift's Engagement Announcement Totally Eclipsed Launch of Her Latest Series
Meghan Markle believes her Netflix series has been hijacked by a wave of celebrity distractions – with friends telling RadarOnline.com Taylor Swift's engagement announcement is the latest blow that has left her convinced of a coordinated "conspiracy campaign" against her efforts.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex launched the second season of With Love, Meghan on Tuesday 26 August, alongside a new product drop from her lifestyle brand As Ever.
'Dark PR Arts' Theories
But on the same morning, Swift revealed her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend Travis Kelce had proposed – releasing carefully staged photographs of the couple in a flower-filled garden that sent the Internet into meltdown.
The pop star's news has since dominated headlines worldwide, with Meghan's own projects barely registering.
One insider told us: "Meghan is convinced there's a showbiz conspiracy to kill her momentum.
"She feels every time she has a big launch, something massive lands that overshadows it.
"She sees Taylor's announcement as part of that pattern. Meghan truly believes forces – including the royal family – and 'dark PR arts' are being deployed in the background to keep her out of the spotlight after her attacks on the royal family."
Another added: "She worries there is a deliberate attempt to clip her wings, and sees herself as a Princess Diana-type figure in this way, as she is convinced the royals are out to get her.
"But the reality is, she's deluded and of no real interest compared to an A-lister like Taylor."
Despite "liking" Swift's engagement post on Instagram after she announced she and Kelce are due to get hitched, Markle is said to have been "seething privately," according to one source.
We can reveal the Duchess, who once attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles, has also told friends she is "beyond frustrated" her lifestyle brand cannot seem to secure any level of celebrity endorsement.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Dolly Parton's recent refusal to appear on With Love, Meghan is understood to have hit particularly hard.
A source close to Meghan said: "The Dolly situation was devastating. Meghan thought a collaboration would bring her instant credibility.
"When Dolly declined, Meghan became convinced Kate Middleton's influence was behind it.
"She tells people there's a quiet effort to undercut her, orchestrated from across the Atlantic and the royal family."
The Duchess is also said to be "hugely jealous" of the constellation of stars now aligned with William and Kate – from David and Victoria Beckham to George and Amal Clooney.
One Hollywood acquaintance said: "When Meghan and Harry first moved to California, they were celebrated as Hollywood's new power couple.
"But over time, A-listers have drifted back toward the monarchy. Meghan feels that isn't organic – she thinks it’s being managed."
With Love, Meghan was filmed in Montecito and features the duchess cooking with guests including Chrissy Teigen and Tan France.
The first season attracted 5.3 million views, ranking among Netflix's stronger performers in early 2025, but critics brushed it off as "toe-curlingly unlovable."
The Sussexes' original $100million deal with Netflix has since been replaced by a scaled-back first-look agreement.
Netflix executives privately dismiss talk of sabotage, but friends say Markle views the timing of celebrity news cycles as evidence "everyone is backing away from her."
A source said: "Every time she promotes something, she feels like another celebrity announcement drops that takes the attention away.
"It leaves her paranoid, but also determined. Meghan says she won't be pushed out of Hollywood.
"But she's just viewed as a toxic moaner and no-one of any real status wants caught up in her orbit."