Bruce Willis' Devastating Dementia Update: Movie Icon 'Going Downhill Fast' and He 'Can't Recognize Faces' — As Actor's Family Moves Him Into Home With Caretakers
Bruce Willis' dementia fight continues, but the Hollywood actor has run into another roadblock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old's wife, Emma Heming, recently revealed the movie legend was moved into another home without his family, as caretakers are doing all they can to make his life a bit more comfortable.
What Is The Update?
However, according to a source, things are falling apart... fast.
"He is going downhill fast," a family insider told Daily Mail, and added Willis "doesn't know some faces anymore." Even with the dire circumstances, the source made clear his five daughters "are all spending as much time with him as they can."
They added: "He lights up when he sees his children."
In an interview with Diana Sawyer for the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Heming revealed Willis had been moved into a smaller home with his caretakers.
The one-story house has enough space to allow him 24-hour treatment from his helpers.
Willis' New Home Details
"I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," Heming said during the interview. "You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
The 47-year-old, who shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with Willis, added their girls stop by daily for breakfast and dinner.
"It's our second home, so the girls have their things there," she said.
Heming added: "It's a house that is filled with love, warmth, care, and laughter, and it's been beautiful to see that. To see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun."
How Is Willis' Family Handling This New Change?
According to the source, Heming's decision was supported by Willis' loved ones: "There is no drama. The whole family likes and supports the way she is looking after Bruce. They feel he is very well taken care of. They're all dedicated to making his quality of life as good as possible."
The insider revealed the family understood looking after the Die Hard actor is a "massive undertaking. It is dire because Bruce won't be the same again."
A second source explained: "Occasionally, there are flashes of who he used to be, whether it is a smile or a laugh or other gestures, and everyone appreciates having those moments.
"Now, when anyone is with him, they all enjoy their time together and don't make it into a sad thing. They'll dance, watch TV, have dinner together. Everyone is making the best of it considering the circumstances."
Willis' Battle Laid Bare
The Unbreakable star retired from acting amid his battle with aphasia in 2022. He was then diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia a year later.
At the time, his family shared the news: "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)."
"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the statement added.
During her interview with ABC, Heming recalled the first sign she noticed that her husband was different.
"He would always love taking the girls to school," she said. "And then those school runs just started to not happen as much. And I thought, 'this is so weird.' For someone who was very talkative and energized, he was just a little quieter. When the family would get together, he would just kind of melt a little bit."
Heming also admitted Willis' unexplained lack of emotion nearly ended their marriage, until the family found out the devastating reason behind his behavior.