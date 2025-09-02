Bruce Willis' Devastating Dementia Update: Movie Icon 'Going Downhill Fast' and He 'Can't Recognize Faces' — As Actor's Family Moves Him Into Home With Caretakers

However, according to a source, things are falling apart... fast.

"He is going downhill fast," a family insider told Daily Mail, and added Willis "doesn't know some faces anymore." Even with the dire circumstances, the source made clear his five daughters "are all spending as much time with him as they can."

They added: "He lights up when he sees his children."

In an interview with Diana Sawyer for the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Heming revealed Willis had been moved into a smaller home with his caretakers.

The one-story house has enough space to allow him 24-hour treatment from his helpers.