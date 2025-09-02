Olympic Diving Legend Greg Louganis Forced to Sell Medals for $437K Before Moving to Panama After Battling 'Severe Depression' — 'I Needed the Money'

Louganis first concerned fans during the 1988 games in Seoul, South Korea, when the defending Olympic champ slammed his head on the springboard in the preliminary round while performing a dive.

Despite suffering a concussion in the hard hit, Louganis took home the gold medal in both 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform.

Now 65, he admitted on Facebook that he decided to sell his home and auction three of his medals because he "needed the money."

"I am no longer who I used to think I was," he wrote in a personally revealing note. "Not even close to 'What' other people or 'Who' other people think I am.