Charlie Sheen Reveals Shocking Party Rules as He Reflects On Alcohol and Drug Addictions Before 60th Birthday — 'No Pain in the Bedroom and No One Can Die'
Charlie Sheen has opened up on his years of hard living and confessed his "party rules" as he prepares for his 60th birthday on September 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an emotionally raw interview, the Three and a Half Men star discussed his forthcoming memoir and two-part Netflix bombshell documentary series covering his public battle with addiction, messy divorces, and journey to sobriety.
Sheen Says He Spent His 50s 'Apologizing to the People I Hurt'
As he reflected on the years he spent partying in an intoxicated haze, Sheen said of his latest projects: "It's not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past.
"Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn't want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn't, and I own everything I did. It's just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened. The stories I can remember, anyway."
Stories Sheen could remember included growing up in the limelight, having dad Martin Sheen drag him and his siblings to set, as well as landing his first few gigs.
Charlie reportedly claimed his addiction issues were rooted in the fear of his fame and success disappearing one day.
What Are His 'Party Rules'?
While Charlie's success on screen took off, so did his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He checked in and out of rehab and suffered a near-fatal overdose.
He recalled his party rules at the height of his addiction, saying: "At my parties, I always said, 'Park your judgment at the door. No pain in the bedroom. And no one can die.'"
The actor, who has been sober for eight years, added: "Those were good rules."
Charlie Reveals Testosterone Cream Addiction
A particularly low point came in 2011 when Sheen was fired from his hit sitcom – and then sat down for his infamous 20/20 interview, in which he claimed he had "tiger blood" running through his veins.
Charlie claimed his downward spiral was the result of his drug use as well as an addiction to a prescription testosterone cream that made him a "raving lunatic."
He was finally able to walk away from his vices in 2017 and has been sober ever since, though the star noted sobriety is a deliberate choice.
Charlie's Kids Inspired Him to Get Sober
On getting clean and staying sober, Charlie said, "You have to be willing," as he noted he was encouraged to turn his life around by wanting to be a reliable father for his five children – Cassandra, 41, Sami, 21, Lola, 20, and twins Max and Bob, 16.
He shared one trick he uses to keep on the straight and narrow, confessing: "I keep a (mental list) of the worst, most shameful things I've done, and I can look at that in my head if I feel like having a drink."
Charlie's memoir, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, debuts on September 9 and 10, respectively.