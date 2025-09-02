Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen Reveals Shocking Party Rules as He Reflects On Alcohol and Drug Addictions Before 60th Birthday — 'No Pain in the Bedroom and No One Can Die'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen has confessed his past rules for partying ahead of his 60th birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Charlie Sheen has opened up on his years of hard living and confessed his "party rules" as he prepares for his 60th birthday on September 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an emotionally raw interview, the Three and a Half Men star discussed his forthcoming memoir and two-part Netflix bombshell documentary series covering his public battle with addiction, messy divorces, and journey to sobriety.

Article continues below advertisement

Sheen Says He Spent His 50s 'Apologizing to the People I Hurt'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen said he spent his 50s 'apologizing' to those he hurt as he battled addiction.

As he reflected on the years he spent partying in an intoxicated haze, Sheen said of his latest projects: "It's not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past.

"Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn't want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn't, and I own everything I did. It's just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened. The stories I can remember, anyway."

Stories Sheen could remember included growing up in the limelight, having dad Martin Sheen drag him and his siblings to set, as well as landing his first few gigs.

Charlie reportedly claimed his addiction issues were rooted in the fear of his fame and success disappearing one day.

Article continues below advertisement

What Are His 'Party Rules'?

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie said one of his party rules were 'park you judgement at the door, no pain in the bedroom, and no one can die.'

While Charlie's success on screen took off, so did his addiction to drugs and alcohol. He checked in and out of rehab and suffered a near-fatal overdose.

He recalled his party rules at the height of his addiction, saying: "At my parties, I always said, 'Park your judgment at the door. No pain in the bedroom. And no one can die.'"

The actor, who has been sober for eight years, added: "Those were good rules."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Reveals Testosterone Cream Addiction

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie claimed he was addicted to a testosterone cream that made him a 'raving lunatic' when he gave his infamous 20/20 interview.

A particularly low point came in 2011 when Sheen was fired from his hit sitcom – and then sat down for his infamous 20/20 interview, in which he claimed he had "tiger blood" running through his veins.

Charlie claimed his downward spiral was the result of his drug use as well as an addiction to a prescription testosterone cream that made him a "raving lunatic."

He was finally able to walk away from his vices in 2017 and has been sober ever since, though the star noted sobriety is a deliberate choice.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez's Pals Slam 'Lazy' Fiancé Benny Blanco as Singer Preps Wedding Solo Amid Claims Romance Has Not Been 'Smooth Sailing'

Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry

Legendary Royal Photographer Pinpoints Exact Moment William and Harry's Relationship Changed Forever

Charlie's Kids Inspired Him to Get Sober

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie said he finally decided to get sober and stay clean for his five children.

On getting clean and staying sober, Charlie said, "You have to be willing," as he noted he was encouraged to turn his life around by wanting to be a reliable father for his five children – Cassandra, 41, Sami, 21, Lola, 20, and twins Max and Bob, 16.

He shared one trick he uses to keep on the straight and narrow, confessing: "I keep a (mental list) of the worst, most shameful things I've done, and I can look at that in my head if I feel like having a drink."

Charlie's memoir, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, debuts on September 9 and 10, respectively.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.