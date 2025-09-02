Charlie Sheen Reveals Shocking Party Rules as He Reflects On Alcohol and Drug Addictions Before 60th Birthday — 'No Pain in the Bedroom and No One Can Die'

As he reflected on the years he spent partying in an intoxicated haze, Sheen said of his latest projects: "It's not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past.

"Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn't want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn't, and I own everything I did. It's just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened. The stories I can remember, anyway."

Stories Sheen could remember included growing up in the limelight, having dad Martin Sheen drag him and his siblings to set, as well as landing his first few gigs.

Charlie reportedly claimed his addiction issues were rooted in the fear of his fame and success disappearing one day.