Selena Gomez's Pals Slam 'Lazy' Fiancé Benny Blanco as Singer Preps Wedding Solo Amid Claims Romance Has Not Been 'Smooth Sailing'
Selena Gomez’s pals have blasted her fiancé, Benny Blanco, by branding him "lazy" due to his lack of wedding planning.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer and Emilia Pérez star, 33, has been left to organize their nuptials by herself as the producer, 37, takes a back seat.
Gomez Is In Charge
According to new claims, Blanco has told his bride-to-be "that this is her wedding first, and their wedding second."
And insiders say Blanco is "ecstatic that at the end of that day she will be his bride."
But while he is "forever grateful" that Gomez is marrying him, "he has told her that he wants her to make most of the decisions."
This meant the planning process "wasn't smooth sailing at first", in part because of the couple's shared tendency to procrastinate.
But with Blanco in particular, some friends, many of whom attended her bachelorette party in Mexico last month, have accused him of being a "bit lazy."
'She Can Do Whatever She Wants'
The insider told the Daily Mail that it might seem "nice gesture" that Gomez can "do whatever she wants for the wedding," but it has led to some strife as the People You Know hitmaker "feels (Blanco) could step up and make some decisions."
Their relationship isn't struggling, but their inner circle is very much aware that the dynamic "won't change in the years to come and could end up being one of the quirks" in their marriage.
A separate source previously claimed the pair have been slow to plan their nuptials after Blanco admitted that they had "both been working so much."
'Quirk Of Relationship'
The same insider said the couple was planning a two-day event in Montecito, California.
With a September date set, it is understood that close friends and family have been invited.
Gomez and Blanco started dating in the summer of 2023.
The following December, Blanco popped the question with a giant diamond engagement ring worth an estimated $1million.
RadarOnline.com revealed Blanco’s fear of flying may also hinder their wedding plans.
And sources said Gomez's frustration with her petrified Prince Charming has triggered doubts about their future together.
"Selena is not sure how their relationship can survive if Benny's never willing to fly," a source claimed. She dreams of a life where they can hop on a plane and spend time together whenever they're working apart – which is a lot.
"But because of Blanco's flying phobia, she now realizes she'll have to go alone or take time off from her super busy schedule if she wants Benny to be with her."
"She recently took her family to Turks and Caicos, sans Benny," the insider claimed.
"Last year, when Selena had to make a quick turnaround trip to Paris for work, she practically begged Benny to go with her – but he refused."
Now, an exasperated Gomez is pushing him to see a hypnotist to deal with his phobia, according to pals.
"Unless Benny can get past this, Selena genuinely fears their relationship is destined to crash and burn," said the source.