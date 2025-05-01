EXCLUSIVE: She Was the Last Person to See Jimmy Hoffa Alive: Investigator Tells Radar The Union Boss Was Kidnapped and Shoved into a Car by a Trio of Mobsters Before His Gruesome Death.

It has long been assumed that Hoffa, 62, was the victim of a mafia hit, partly due to organized crime's control of the Teamster union's pension fund, which he disagreed with.

Now an investigator has come forward confirming that's exactly what happened.

According to officials, a mobster named Chuckie O'Brien, who was a friend of Hoffa, along with two mafia underlings picked up the union head at the Red Fox restaurant and drove off with him in the backseat.

David Tubman told RadarOnline.com at the same time, his parents were driving down the same Michigan road.

"(Mom and Dad) happened to be driving by the Red Fox, and a maroon Mercury pulled out suddenly, and that caught my mother's eye," he said.