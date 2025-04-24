Is Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance Close To Being Solved? Major Breakthroughs In The Cold Case Including a 'Burial Site' and Witnesses Claiming They Saw The Abduction Fuel New Theories Almost 50 Years Later
As the 50th anniversary of the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa approaches this year, there has been renewed interest and fascination about his fate.
There have also been a slew of new clues and new claims, RadarOnline.com can report, as to the former union head's final resting place.
Hoffa, the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan.
The 62-year-old had called his wife from a payphone, letting her know that his associates didn’t show up and he planned on being home for dinner. He never made it.
It has long been assumed that Hoffa was a victim of a mafia hit, partly due to organized crime's control of the Teamster union's pension fund, which he disagreed with.
Some rumors suggest his body was dumped in a Florida swamp, while others believe he was buried under the site of the former New York Giants stadium after being executed by a hitman.
Chris Franzblau, a 93-year-old New Jersey attorney who once represented Hoffa, has his own explanation.
He previously revealed a former construction worker in New Jersey witnessed a group of people dumping Hoffa's body into an unmarked grave under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City.
Franzblau maintains a 22-year-old working on a building site in New Jersey saw some men pull up in some black Cadillacs and remove a body from the trunk of one of the cars.
The body was supposedly wrapped in a white sheet and dumped into a pile of garbage before being covered in dirt.
After the mystery men left, the construction site foreman scolded the construction worker: "You weren’t supposed to be here," then asked, "Do you know who that was? That was Jimmy Hoffa."
However, author David Tubman insists Hoffa's body never made it to a construction site.
In his book about the case, Jimmy Hoffa Is Missing: The Gap, Tubman claimed his parents, Frances and Kenneth Tubman, witnessed Hoffa being held down in a car driven by one of his closest friends and confidants, Charles "Chuckie" O’Brien.
"Frances! Quit looking," Kenneth warned his wife, according to recollections in the book. "That's the Mafia. Do you want to end up dead in the Detroit River?"
The couple watched as the mobsters' car pulled in behind a restaurant named The Raleigh House, next to an out-of-place garbage truck.
According to the author, Raleigh House had trash pickups every Friday – making the garbage truck's presence the Wednesday Hoffa disappeared suspicious.
Tubman believes that is where Hoffa was killed, and his remains transported to the Central Sanitation station.
Central Sanitation was apparently chosen as the delivery spot because it had an incinerator on the premises, which may have been used to cremate Hoffa’s remains.
The trash company's involvement in Hoffa's death might never be known. The plant was burned to the ground eight months later in March 1976.
Meanwhile, an independent investigative team known as The Case Breakers claims Hoffa's body is not even in New Jersey – after being taken and buried in Wisconsin.
The Case Breakers, composed of former law enforcement officers and detectives, believe Hoffa's remains might be located beneath the old Milwaukee Brewers stadium.
The team received a clue written on an ace of spades by Harold Walthers, a former Chicago cop with connections to Mafia don Joey Aiuppa.
Walthers had reportedly written "J. Hoffa," a reference to Aiuppa, a date "9-16-95," and "3rd base Milwaukee Ball Park" on the card.
The Case Breakers believe the ballpark mentioned is the since-demolished Milwaukee County Stadium. The third base location is now under a parking lot next to the current Brewers stadium, American Family Field, but the FBI have yet to confirm their claims.