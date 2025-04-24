Is Jimmy Hoffa's Disappearance Close To Being Solved? Major Breakthroughs In The Cold Case Including a 'Burial Site' and Witnesses Claiming They Saw The Abduction Fuel New Theories Almost 50 Years Later

Hoffa, the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan.

The 62-year-old had called his wife from a payphone, letting her know that his associates didn’t show up and he planned on being home for dinner. He never made it.

It has long been assumed that Hoffa was a victim of a mafia hit, partly due to organized crime's control of the Teamster union's pension fund, which he disagreed with.

Some rumors suggest his body was dumped in a Florida swamp, while others believe he was buried under the site of the former New York Giants stadium after being executed by a hitman.