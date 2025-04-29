EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Hoffa Was Crushed to Death by 1500 Lbs of Garbage, Sent to Paper Mill, Liquified and Turned into Recycled Paper, Top Investigator Reveals — as Teamsters Boss' Last Seconds Alive Are Finally Revealed After 49 Years

David Tubman confessed a worker at Central Sanitation Services outside Detroit told him Hoffa was brought to the trash site and dumped into a giant bundler – which was used to compress thousands of pounds of garbage into a compact cube to then be taken away.

"Hoffa would have been in that bundle," Tubman told Radar, adding that the missing union leader was then "sent out to a paper mill where that bundle was liquified and turned into recycled paper and cardboard."

Tubman contends it was as simple as that.

"(There was) no evidence, no trace, no scent, no FBI visit, no dogs."

He continued: "There's never going to be a body. So when someone says, 'Oh, we're going to dig this up or dig that up and find a body' I root for them, I say, 'I hope you do.'"

"But I don't believe they will."