EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Hoffa Was Crushed to Death by 1500 Lbs of Garbage, Sent to Paper Mill, Liquified and Turned into Recycled Paper, Top Investigator Reveals — as Teamsters Boss' Last Seconds Alive Are Finally Revealed After 49 Years
Jimmy Hoffa met a gruesome and violent end, as his body was crushed by a giant garbage compactor, RadarOnline.com can reveal, along with 1,500 additional pounds of trash.
An author and expert with a personal connection to the disappearance gave Radar the exclusive details.
David Tubman confessed a worker at Central Sanitation Services outside Detroit told him Hoffa was brought to the trash site and dumped into a giant bundler – which was used to compress thousands of pounds of garbage into a compact cube to then be taken away.
"Hoffa would have been in that bundle," Tubman told Radar, adding that the missing union leader was then "sent out to a paper mill where that bundle was liquified and turned into recycled paper and cardboard."
Tubman contends it was as simple as that.
"(There was) no evidence, no trace, no scent, no FBI visit, no dogs."
He continued: "There's never going to be a body. So when someone says, 'Oh, we're going to dig this up or dig that up and find a body' I root for them, I say, 'I hope you do.'"
"But I don't believe they will."
Hoffa, the former president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan.
Investigators have long suspected Chuckie O’Brien, a mobster who was close with Hoffa, and two mafia underlings picked up the union head at the Red Fox restaurant and drove off with him in the backseat.
They reportedly took him to another establishment, the Raleigh House, five miles down the road.
In his book, Jimmy Hoffa Is Missing: The Gap, Tubman shared his parents were driving the same road at the same time when his mother looked over.
Frances saw two large men with their knees raised to their chests, who appeared to be "fighting or struggling" with something beneath them.
She recalls in the book: "I saw something in one of their hands that seemed like a rope or a leash. I thought, maybe they were trying to keep some big old dog down on the floor in the back, but it just seemed strange to me, so I kept looking.
Her husband, Tubman's father, noticed the commotion suddenly turned white, as he warned his wife: "Frances! Quit looking. That’s the Mafia. Do you want to end up dead in the Detroit River?"
Tubman believes Hoffa was killed at Raleigh House, and his remains were transported to Central Sanitation via a garbage truck parked behind the restaurant.
According to the author, Raleigh House had trash pickups every Friday – making a garbage truck's presence the Wednesday Hoffa disappeared suspicious.
He shared in his book: "It makes perfect sense that the sole purpose of the... truck was to collect the lifeless body of Jimmy Hoffa and remove that evidence from the premises to avoid detection."