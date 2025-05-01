Hallmark Star's Wife Killed In Terrifying Attack That Also Left His Daughter, 7, Injured — As Actor Sobs 'My Heart Is Broken' At Vigil
Fans and colleagues have rallied around Hallmark Channel star Noel Johansen after his wife was killed in a horrific attack at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While attending the festival on April 26, Johansen, his wife Jen Darbellay, 50, and his daughter Darby, 7, an SUV plowed into a crowd of bystanders, killing 11 people between the ages of 5 and 65 and injuring dozens more, including the actor and his daughter.
Family friend Michael Daingerfield Hall told the Vancouver Times Johansen and his family were about to make the block-and-a-half walk home when the incident occurred.
Daingerfield Hall added: "It's just (unfathomable) that the world delivers things to kind and amazing people like this."
He has since created a GoFundMe page to support Johansen and Darby, which has been shared by several Hallmark Channel stars. So far, the campaign has raised over $170,068 CAD.
Two days after the tragedy, Johansen gave an emotional statement at a vigil for the victims.
Johansen, who was on crutches, told the mourners: "What you see here, it's just an injury that means nothing to me because what's inside my heart is broken.
"Because my wife passed away behind me at the incident, and everything that you said, she would have said."
Through tears he added: "Everytime, I think, you hug someone, you should feel someone and I felt (with) everyone who hugged me since then, I felt her."
Darbellay and Johansen's friend described the 50-year-old mother-of-two as "an incredibly thoughtful, warm, caring, smart, stylish, artistic woman."
Daingerfield Hall added: "A gifted painter, a selfless mother, and a loving wife. She gave the best hugs, was always there to listen without judgement, and had the sweetest voice.
"She was not only special to me and my family (wife and kids), but she was special to many other friends and people - giving of herself volunteering on the PAC committee at Sir Alexander Mackenzie, Darby's school."
According to Vancouver police, a 30-year-old man with a "significant history of interactions with authorities involving mental health" has been arrested in connection to the attack.
On X, the Vancouver police announced suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder and "further charges are anticipated."
Witnesses reportedly heard Lo saying he was "sorry" as he was dragged out of his vehicle.
Lo was arrested at the scene of the attack and appeared in court the following day.
At a press conference on April 27, Vancouver Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai said: "This is the darkest day in our city's history."
An estimated two dozen festival attendees were injured in the attack, some of which sustained critical injuries. Authorities anticipated the death toll to rise.