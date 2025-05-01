Hallmark Star's Wife Killed In Terrifying Attack That Also Left His Daughter, 7, Injured — As Actor Sobs 'My Heart Is Broken' At Vigil

Family friend Michael Daingerfield Hall told the Vancouver Times Johansen and his family were about to make the block-and-a-half walk home when the incident occurred.

Daingerfield Hall added: "It's just (unfathomable) that the world delivers things to kind and amazing people like this."

He has since created a GoFundMe page to support Johansen and Darby, which has been shared by several Hallmark Channel stars. So far, the campaign has raised over $170,068 CAD.

Two days after the tragedy, Johansen gave an emotional statement at a vigil for the victims.