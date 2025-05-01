Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebs

Hallmark Star's Wife Killed In Terrifying Attack That Also Left His Daughter, 7, Injured — As Actor Sobs 'My Heart Is Broken' At Vigil

Photo of Noel Johansen and Jen Darbellay.
Source: GoFundMe

Hallmark star Noel Johansen's wife Jen Darbellay was among the 11 killed during the Lapu Lapu Day festival attack.

Profile Image

May 1 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fans and colleagues have rallied around Hallmark Channel star Noel Johansen after his wife was killed in a horrific attack at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While attending the festival on April 26, Johansen, his wife Jen Darbellay, 50, and his daughter Darby, 7, an SUV plowed into a crowd of bystanders, killing 11 people between the ages of 5 and 65 and injuring dozens more, including the actor and his daughter.

Article continues below advertisement
jen darbellay gofundme
Source: GoFundMe

Jen Darbellay was among the 11 killed in the Lapu Lapu Day attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Family friend Michael Daingerfield Hall told the Vancouver Times Johansen and his family were about to make the block-and-a-half walk home when the incident occurred.

Daingerfield Hall added: "It's just (unfathomable) that the world delivers things to kind and amazing people like this."

He has since created a GoFundMe page to support Johansen and Darby, which has been shared by several Hallmark Channel stars. So far, the campaign has raised over $170,068 CAD.

Two days after the tragedy, Johansen gave an emotional statement at a vigil for the victims.

Article continues below advertisement
noel johansen jen darbellay vancouver lapu lapu day attack globalnewsbc
Source: Global News BC

Johansen told a crowd gathered at a vigil for festival victims that his 'heart is broken.'

Article continues below advertisement

Johansen, who was on crutches, told the mourners: "What you see here, it's just an injury that means nothing to me because what's inside my heart is broken.

"Because my wife passed away behind me at the incident, and everything that you said, she would have said."

Through tears he added: "Everytime, I think, you hug someone, you should feel someone and I felt (with) everyone who hugged me since then, I felt her."

Article continues below advertisement
noeljohanseninstagram
Source: @noeljohansen/instagram

Johansen and his seven-year-old daughter Darby were injured in the attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Darbellay and Johansen's friend described the 50-year-old mother-of-two as "an incredibly thoughtful, warm, caring, smart, stylish, artistic woman."

Daingerfield Hall added: "A gifted painter, a selfless mother, and a loving wife. She gave the best hugs, was always there to listen without judgement, and had the sweetest voice.

"She was not only special to me and my family (wife and kids), but she was special to many other friends and people - giving of herself volunteering on the PAC committee at Sir Alexander Mackenzie, Darby's school."

Article continues below advertisement
jen darbellay gofundme
Source: GoFundMe

Darbellay was remembered as a 'gifted painter, a selfless mother and a loving wife.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Embedded Image

Robert De Niro Breaks Silence On Daughter Airyn Coming Out As a Trans Woman — 'I Don’t Know What The Big Deal Is'

Split photo of Scott Peterson, Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson Claims New Evidence of Unborn Son Connor's 'Actual Time of Death' Will Prove He's Innocent — As Convicted Killer Doing All He Can to Taste Freedom Again

Article continues below advertisement

According to Vancouver police, a 30-year-old man with a "significant history of interactions with authorities involving mental health" has been arrested in connection to the attack.

On X, the Vancouver police announced suspect Kai-Ji Adam Lo has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder and "further charges are anticipated."

Witnesses reportedly heard Lo saying he was "sorry" as he was dragged out of his vehicle.

Lo was arrested at the scene of the attack and appeared in court the following day.

At a press conference on April 27, Vancouver Interim Chief Constable Steve Rai said: "This is the darkest day in our city's history."

An estimated two dozen festival attendees were injured in the attack, some of which sustained critical injuries. Authorities anticipated the death toll to rise.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.