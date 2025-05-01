Robert De Niro Breaks Silence On Daughter Airyn Coming Out As a Trans Woman — 'I Don’t Know What The Big Deal Is'

The Goodfellas star, 81, told how he "loves and supports" Airyn, 29, who is one of his seven children and began hormone therapy last year.

He said: "I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter.

"I don't know what the big deal is ... I love all my children."

De Niro shares Airyn and her twin brother, Julian, 29, with actress Toukie Smith, 72. The pair dated from 1988 to 1996.

His words of support come after Airyn did an extensive interview about her coming-out journey.