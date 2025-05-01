Robert De Niro Breaks Silence On Daughter Airyn Coming Out As a Trans Woman — 'I Don’t Know What The Big Deal Is'
Robert De Niro has broken his silence on his daughter coming out as a trans woman, blasting: "I don’t know what the big deal is."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary actor shared his support for Airyn, 29, the day after she made her announcement.
The Goodfellas star, 81, told how he "loves and supports" Airyn, 29, who is one of his seven children and began hormone therapy last year.
He said: "I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter.
"I don't know what the big deal is ... I love all my children."
De Niro shares Airyn and her twin brother, Julian, 29, with actress Toukie Smith, 72. The pair dated from 1988 to 1996.
His words of support come after Airyn did an extensive interview about her coming-out journey.
Airyn discussed how she hopes to serve as a role model for queer women of color creating their own definition of beauty.
She told how she decided to begin hormone therapy/transition in November 2024.
She explained: "Trans women being honest and open, especially (in) public spaces like social media and getting to see them in their success… I'm like, you know what? Maybe it's not too late for me.
"Maybe I can start."
And there was a reason she wanted to address her gender identity.
"There's a difference between being visible and being seen," Airyn says. "I've been visible. I don't think I've been seen yet."
On not feeling accepted by the queer community after coming out as a gay man in high school: "(Gay men were) ruthless and mean. I didn't even fit that beauty standard, which is thin, white, muscular, or just super fit, masculine," Airyn said.
"I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough. Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, 'You're just right, just the way you are.'"
Hormone therapy in November 2024 helped.
"I think a big part of (my transition) is also the influence Black women have had on me," she said.
"I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way."
Scott Peterson Claims New Evidence of Unborn Son Connor's 'Actual Time of Death' Will Prove He's Innocent — As Convicted Killer Doing All He Can to Taste Freedom Again
She was also quizzed about growing up with famous parents, saying: "Obviously no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight. They wanted it very private."
And on being dubbed a Nepo Baby, a title she hates, Airyn added: "I wasn't brought up having a side part in one of dad's movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres. My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path.
"I would want (success) to happen on my own merit."