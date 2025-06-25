'I Was Luigi Mangione's Cellmate and He Spends His Time Trawling Newspapers For Stories About Himself and Mucking Out for Other Inmates'
Luigi Mangione's "cellmate" has revealed shocking details about the suspected CEO killer.
Michael Daddea, 29, who was jailed briefly, claimed he spent two nights in the same unit as Mangione and described details about the suspect's time behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.
Luigi's Pals Behind Bars
In a TikTok that racked up more than 80,000 views before being pulled, Daddea claimed he and Mangione hit it off immediately behind bars.
Daddea said in the now-deleted video: "I told him, 'Yo, it's an honor to meet you.' And he actually seemed touched. Said we were the first guys who even knew who he was or cared."
Mangione allegedly responded: "You two are the first kids that came in here who knew who I was or even cared about it."
Mangione and Daddea had another pal known as "V," and the three formed a unique bond while behind bars, and they would often share meals together and talk about religion.
He even claimed he received Ash Wednesday ashes with the suspected CEO murderer in March.
Daddea said in the deleted TikTok: "We would just eat, bulls---. He'd grab his tray and come sit with us like clockwork."
Shower Scrubber
Mangione's time behind bars seems to be filled with filth — literally.
According to Daddea, the suspected killer is a "collie" — which means an inmate with an assigned job.
Mangione's task is to scrub the communal showers.
Daddea claimed in the deleted clip: "He's the guy who cleans the washrooms. Not what you'd expect from someone who allegedly assassinated a CEO, right?"
When Mangione isn't scrubbing the showers, Daddea claimed he spends time jogging laps around the unit and looking through newspapers for mentions of his case.
The former cellmate claimed in a deleted comment: "He'd have me help look through some to see if there's articles about him."
Daddea has been accused of manufacturing more than two dozen untraceable firearms using 3D printers and is currently facing serious charges.
He was released on $250,000 bail and is now awaiting his own trial.
Luigi's Case
Just days after the horror, Mangione was busted by police in Pennsylvania and while he was being questioned, police found the alleged gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
According to reports, a note was allegedly found in Mangione's possession at the time he was busted by authorities.
The note allegedly said: "To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."
A few weeks after being captured and charged, the 27-year-old entered not guilty pleas in December.
Mangione's June 26 hearing was rescheduled, and he is now due in court in September.
The suspected killer is due in federal court in December, which is when the judge said she would set a trial date.