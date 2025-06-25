'I Was Luigi Mangione's Cellmate and He Spends His Time Trawling Newspapers For Stories About Himself and Mucking Out for Other Inmates'

In a TikTok that racked up more than 80,000 views before being pulled, Daddea claimed he and Mangione hit it off immediately behind bars.

Daddea said in the now-deleted video: "I told him, 'Yo, it's an honor to meet you.' And he actually seemed touched. Said we were the first guys who even knew who he was or cared."

Mangione allegedly responded: "You two are the first kids that came in here who knew who I was or even cared about it."

Mangione and Daddea had another pal known as "V," and the three formed a unique bond while behind bars, and they would often share meals together and talk about religion.

He even claimed he received Ash Wednesday ashes with the suspected CEO murderer in March.

Daddea said in the deleted TikTok: "We would just eat, bulls---. He'd grab his tray and come sit with us like clockwork."