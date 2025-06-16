"So, a collie could be like a unit boss that tells you what cell you're going to. Luigi just happened to be a collie that cleans the showers," Daddea explained, and said other "collie" jobs include cooking and preparing meals, or even cleaning the food trays.

Upon first meeting, Mangione is said to have told Daddea that he and a third inmate, nicknamed V, were "the first kids that came in here who knew who I was or even cared about it."

When he wasn't cleaning the showers, Daddea said Mangione spends the rest of his time running "laps around the unit" to stay fit.

After just two days behind bars, Daddea, who is facing federal charges for allegedly 3D-printing at least 25 untraceable "ghost guns" – the same weapon Mangione is suspected of using to kill Thompson – posted $250,000 bail.