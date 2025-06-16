'I Do Time With Luigi Mangione and He Has One of the Most Disgusting Jobs in Prison' — Grim Prison Life of UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Revealed
Luigi Mangione remains behind bars after allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but he has the most vile job a person can have while locked up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A fellow inmate who shared a cell with the young "killer" claimed Mangione's job is to clean the showers.
Nasty Prison Duty
When Michael Daddea was placed in the same unit as Mangione when he arrived at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in March, the two quickly formed a bond.
"Luigi is standing there, and he's like, 'Hey, how's it going?' Like, super nice. Introduced himself to me first thing," Daddea revealed in a now-deleted X video, explaining how the 27-year-old showed him the ropes.
According to Daddea, Mangione is labeled a "collie" in prison, or someone who has a job while in custody.
"So, a collie could be like a unit boss that tells you what cell you're going to. Luigi just happened to be a collie that cleans the showers," Daddea explained, and said other "collie" jobs include cooking and preparing meals, or even cleaning the food trays.
Upon first meeting, Mangione is said to have told Daddea that he and a third inmate, nicknamed V, were "the first kids that came in here who knew who I was or even cared about it."
When he wasn't cleaning the showers, Daddea said Mangione spends the rest of his time running "laps around the unit" to stay fit.
After just two days behind bars, Daddea, who is facing federal charges for allegedly 3D-printing at least 25 untraceable "ghost guns" – the same weapon Mangione is suspected of using to kill Thompson – posted $250,000 bail.
Mangione's Diary?
Mangione was charged with the murder of Thompson, who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024, following a five-day manhunt.
The University of Pennsylvania graduate was found at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., and allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges and federal charges.
According to New York City prosecutors, Mangione made several diary entries that reveal his thoughts before the shooting took place.
In a court filing submitted on June 4, quotes from alleged diary entries made by Mangione are noted, as an August 2024 entry read: "I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are coming together.
"And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad in a way that I've procrastinated [because] it allowed me to learn more about (UnitedHealthcare)."
In the entries, Mangione seemingly referenced a different possible target, referred to as "KMD," but allegedly wrote it would have been an "unjustified catastrophe" and "would be perceived mostly as sick."
The entry continued: "(KMD) would do nothing to spread awareness/improve people's lives. The target is insurance. It checks every box."
In the filing, the prosecutor noted that another of Mangione's entry explained how he "hoped the shooting would hit a real blow to the company financials" and referred to Thompson as "a greedy b------ that had it coming."