'Killer' Luigi Mangione's Chilling Diary Entries Reveal Horrifying Reason For 'Targeting' UnitedHealthcare CEO — 'He Had It Coming'
CEO assassin suspect Luigi Mangione's chilling diary entries have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the entries included the horrifying reason UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was "targeted" before he was shot to death on a New York City sidewalk.
The Chilling Entries
New York City prosecutors claim in a new court filing Mangione made several diary entries that reveal his thoughts prior to allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson back in December 2024.
The filing was submitted Wednesday, June 4 and quotes the alleged diary entries made by Mangione, which were found in a red notebook at the time of his arrest, months prior to the shooting.
Mangione allegedly wrote in an August 2024 entry, according to the filing: "I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad in a way that I've procrastinated [because] it allowed me to learn more about [UnitedHealthcare]."
In the entries, Mangione seemingly referenced a different possible target, referred to as "KMD," but allegedly wrote it would have been an "unjustified catastrophe" and "would be perceived mostly as sick."
The entry continued: "[KMD] would do nothing to spread awareness/improve people's lives. The target is insurance. It checks every box."
In a separate diary entry from October 2024, Mangione allegedly wrote down a countdown to the attack in New York City for a conference.
Per the filing, Mangione wrote the conference "embodies everything wrong with our health system, and-most importantly-the message becomes self-evident."
The Brutal Killing
In the filing, the prosecutor noted that the defendant's entry explained how he "hoped the shooting" would "hit a real blow to the company financials" and referred to Thompson as "a greedy bastard that had it coming."
On December 9, just days after the brutal murder of Thompson on a New York City sidewalk, Mangione was busted by police in Pennsylvania.
While he was being questioned, police found the alleged gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
According to reports, a note was allegedly found in Mangione's possession at the time he was busted by authorities.
The note allegedly said: "To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."
The 26-year-old entered not guilty pleas on Monday, December 23, in New York State court for 11 counts – including first-degree murder, second-degree murder as an act of terrorism, and various weapons charges.
Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Mention
In one of the alleged entries made by Mangione, he directly mentioned the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski – who he has been compared to a handful of times.
In the entry, Mangione explained a similar bombing would not be well-received by the public and allegedly wrote: "For example, Ted K makes some good points on the future of humanity, but to make his point he indiscriminately mailbombs innocents."
The entry allegedly continued: "Normies characterize him as an insane serial killer, focus on the act/atrocities themselves, and dismiss his ideas."