'Killer' Luigi Mangione's Chilling Diary Entries Reveal Horrifying Reason For 'Targeting' UnitedHealthcare CEO — 'He Had It Coming'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the entries included the horrifying reason UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson was "targeted" before he was shot to death on a New York City sidewalk.

New York City prosecutors claim in a new court filing Mangione made several diary entries that reveal his thoughts prior to allegedly shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson back in December 2024.

The filing was submitted Wednesday, June 4 and quotes the alleged diary entries made by Mangione, which were found in a red notebook at the time of his arrest, months prior to the shooting.

Mangione allegedly wrote in an August 2024 entry, according to the filing: "I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad in a way that I've procrastinated [because] it allowed me to learn more about [UnitedHealthcare]."