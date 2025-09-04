'I Knew Something Was Up': Tearful Jack Osbourne Reveals Harrowing Moment He Found Out Beloved Dad Ozzy Passed Away

The Osbourne family all spent time together in the U.K. before his death, with the Black Sabbath frontman performing his final gig on July 5 in his hometown of Birmingham.

But prior to Ozzy's passing, Jack returned to his home in Los Angeles and it was while he was Stateside that he got the devastating news that his beloved dad had died.

He explained: "My father passed away around 10am in the morning UK time, I was in Los Angeles, I had been back for about a week.

"After his show, I stuck around for a week with my kids and hung out at the family house in England and it was awesome, my dad was in an amazing mood.

"It was a lot of fun and looking back now and I am so grateful for that time.

“My dad was great, he was happy.”