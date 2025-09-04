'I Knew Something Was Up': Tearful Jack Osbourne Reveals Harrowing Moment He Found Out Beloved Dad Ozzy Passed Away
Jack Osbourne has described the moment he found out his beloved rock star father Ozzy passed away.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 39, teared up in a 16-minute video posted on YouTube, where he spoke in detail for the first time since the singer died in July.
Overcome With Emotion
The Osbourne family all spent time together in the U.K. before his death, with the Black Sabbath frontman performing his final gig on July 5 in his hometown of Birmingham.
But prior to Ozzy's passing, Jack returned to his home in Los Angeles and it was while he was Stateside that he got the devastating news that his beloved dad had died.
He explained: "My father passed away around 10am in the morning UK time, I was in Los Angeles, I had been back for about a week.
"After his show, I stuck around for a week with my kids and hung out at the family house in England and it was awesome, my dad was in an amazing mood.
"It was a lot of fun and looking back now and I am so grateful for that time.
“My dad was great, he was happy.”
Honest Account
Going on to recall the harrowing moment he was told that Ozzy had died, his grieving son revealed: "I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45am in the morning.
"Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed."
Jack explained he had "so many thoughts" when he got the sad news about his dad, who was 76, but he got some comfort in knowing that his father was no longer suffering.
He said: "I wish he was still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show."
Supporting His Family
Upon getting the news that his dad had died, Jack booked the first flight back to England to be with his family.
His interview comes as Jack hit back at veteran Pink Floyd rocker Roger Waters who made disparaging remarks about Ozzy in a newspaper interview shortly after his passing
The veteran bassist, 81, said said he didn’t “give a f--k” about the late star’s solo music or that of his band, Black Sabbath.
Taking to Instagram, Jack wrote: "Hey Roger Waters. F--k you.
"How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--t in the press.
"My father always thought you were a c--t — thanks for proving him right."
Rogers was discussing the state of British politics when he said: "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life. We'll never know.
"Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense and… the music, I have no idea. I couldn’t give a f--k. I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did."