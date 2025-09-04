Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Revenge Obsessed' Prince Harry in Danger of 'Totally Derailing Charles Peace Talks' — As He's 'Plotting to Dissect King's Disastrous Marriage to Princess Diana in Shock New Netflix Documentary'

Prince Harry potential Netflix project about his late mother may have a massive impact on his future in the royal family.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is being accused of plotting another "revenge" attack against his father, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com he is planning to dissect King Charles' marriage to Princess Diana in a shock new Netflix documentary to mark the upcoming 30th anniversary of her death.

And insiders tell us its release could derail any hopes of reconciliation between the royal rebel and his cancer-hit dad.

Diana Film Could End Harry's Peace Talks with King

Harry is planning a Netflix documentary dissecting Charles and Diana’s marriage, according to sources.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, is due back in the UK in September for the WellChild Awards, with reports suggesting he may reunite with Charles, 76, for the first time in 20 months.

The trip coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, a day when the King is usually in Scotland.

Despite hopes of peace talks after years of estrangement between the king and his son, royal experts now warn Harry's latest project could make reconciliation impossible.

A source claimed: "Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he's planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana's death, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock Charles to his core."

Details Of The Netflix Doc

Sources say the project will antagonize William and devastate Camilla.

"Harry wants to shine a light on the disastrous marriage, and the fallout will make Charles want nothing to do with peace talks," the insider continued. "The King will see it as betrayal all over again."

Harry's plans for his film are said to focus heavily on Diana's unhappiness inside her doomed royal marriage.

Production insiders believe it will re-examine her struggles in the years leading up to her death in 1997.

"It's not just another Diana tribute," one industry source said.

"This will be forensic – it's going to rake over Charles's mistakes, Camilla's role, and the whole breakdown. Harry is ready to tell it from his perspective, and it will not be kind."

Harry Accused of 'Revenge' Netflix Attack on Charles

Insiders accuse Harry of plotting a fresh 'revenge' attack on Charles.

Diana's marriage to Charles was marred by his affair with now-Queen Camilla, as well as by her struggles with bulimia, self-harm, and depression.

A source claimed: "Charles may have been open to a conversation with Harry, but he will never forgive a public embarrassment on Netflix over Diana from his son."

Since stepping down from royal duties in 2020, Harry has spoken frequently about his mother's death.

In his memoir Spare, he criticized his father for not comforting him after Diana's fatal crash, writing Charles was "not great at showing emotions."

Royals Fear Documentary Will Reopen Old Wounds

Harry vows to keep Diana's truth alive despite royal family tensions.

Friends now say the prince sees the documentary as a chance to "reclaim" his mother's story.

"Harry feels his brother William has sided with their father and buried the pain," an insider said. "This will be his way of keeping Diana's truth alive."

Yet others warn that the consequences could be brutal. "It will antagonize William, alienate Charles, and devastate Camilla," the source claimed.

"Harry knows exactly what he's doing – and once it airs, any peace talks will be dead in the water."

