EXCLUSIVE: 'Revenge Obsessed' Prince Harry in Danger of 'Totally Derailing Charles Peace Talks' — As He's 'Plotting to Dissect King's Disastrous Marriage to Princess Diana in Shock New Netflix Documentary'

The Duke of Sussex, 40, is due back in the UK in September for the WellChild Awards, with reports suggesting he may reunite with Charles, 76, for the first time in 20 months.

The trip coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, a day when the King is usually in Scotland.

Despite hopes of peace talks after years of estrangement between the king and his son, royal experts now warn Harry's latest project could make reconciliation impossible.

A source claimed: "Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he's planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana's death, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock Charles to his core."