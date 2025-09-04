Giorgio Armani's 'Biggest Regret in Life' Revealed After the Fashion Icon's Death at 91 — And It's Linked Back to his Iconic Career in the Industry
Giorgio Armani's tragic death at 91 has put the fashion icon's past comments under the spotlight again, including his biggest regret, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Italian designer, known for forever changing the industry, died at his home on Thursday, September 4, as the fashion house said, "we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision..." in a heartbreaking statement.
What Was Armani's Biggest Regret?
Armani, who was a confessed workaholic, was involved in all of his shows; however, while alive, he admitted he always wished he had given his loved ones more time.
"I don’t know if I'd use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success," Armani said in an interview with Financial Times on August 29, just days before his passing. "My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family."
In the interview, Armani also revealed his hope for his iconic brand following his death.
He explained at the time: “My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me, such as Leo Dell’Orc [the head of men's design for the Armani Group], the members of my family, and the entire working team.
"I would like the succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture."
Celebrating A Fashion Giant
In 2015, Armani also spoke of the regret he had of burying himself in his job, but acknowledged it was a sacrifice he had to make for his empire.
He told GQ: "I understood, too, that success like this requires total commitment, if it is going to take on a life of its own. I'm disappointed that many times I had to give up relationships for work."
Armani, who was just weeks away from officially celebrating his brand's 50th year. The brand was launched on July 24, 1975 in Milan, and events and celebrations have been scheduled throughout the month, with plans to culminate on September 28, when Armani was expected to close Milan Fashion Week with his Spring/Summer 2026 Women's runway show.
While Armani's cause of death has yet to be revealed, the company revealed the founder's body will lie in state over the weekend in Milan, and a private funeral will then follow.
The World Responds To Armani's Death
In the brand's statement, they also mentioned just how close all of the employees felt, almost like a "family."
It read: "In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication.
"But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."
Following his passing, other notable names responded, as fellow fashion icon Donatella Versace cried the "world had lost a giant today."
EXCLUSIVE: From Bombshell to Pill-Popping Car-Crash — Marilyn Monroe's Greatest Secrets Exposed as Fans Mark Icon's 63rd Death Anniversary
She said on Instagram: "He made history and will be remembered forever."
Russell Crowe, who had planned to meet up with Armani in Milan later this month, also said: "So many significant moments in my life, awards, wedding, Wimbledon… all in Armani. What a life he had, from his beginnings to his glory."
Meanwhile, Oscar winner Julia Roberts, who wore Armani menswear to the Golden Globes in 1990, shared: "A true friend. A Legend."