Giorgio Armani's 'Biggest Regret in Life' Revealed After the Fashion Icon's Death at 91 — And It's Linked Back to his Iconic Career in the Industry

Armani, who was a confessed workaholic, was involved in all of his shows; however, while alive, he admitted he always wished he had given his loved ones more time.

"I don’t know if I'd use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success," Armani said in an interview with Financial Times on August 29, just days before his passing. "My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family."

In the interview, Armani also revealed his hope for his iconic brand following his death.

He explained at the time: “My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me, such as Leo Dell’Orc [the head of men's design for the Armani Group], the members of my family, and the entire working team.

"I would like the succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture."