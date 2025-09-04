Giorgio Armani Dead at 91: Fashion Icon Passed Away at His Home Surrounded by Family Just Weeks Before Brand's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died, RadarOnline.com can confirm. He was 91. The style icon was said to be surrounded by his loved ones when he passed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: instagram.com/giorgioarmani His company shared an emotional message revealing the passing online.

The famed fashion house announced the death on Thursday, stating Armani "worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects. "Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism. He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. "Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan."

Article continues below advertisement

Golden Anniversary

Source: mega The designer was 91.

Armani was just weeks away from officially celebrating his 50th year as one of style's biggest names. The fashion house launched on July 24, 1975 in Milan, and events and celebrations have been scheduled throughout the month, with plans to culminate on September 28, when Armani was expected to close Milan Fashion Week with his Spring/Summer 2026 Women’s runway show. It's too early to tell if those plans will need to be adjusted. The company statement continues: "Giorgio Armani is a company with fifty years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values.

Article continues below advertisement

Funeral Arrangements

Source: mega He was just weeks away from celebrating his fashion house's 50th annivesary.

The company did not release a cause of death, but did say his body will lie in state over the weekend in Milan. That will be followed by a private funeral. Armani's family members and employees also released a statement of their own, which reads: "In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. "But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."

Honors and Accolades

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: mega It's not yet known if those plans will have to change.