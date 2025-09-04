Sydney Sweeney 'Humiliates' Scooter Braun By Insisting They Keep their Blossoming Romance 'Casual' Amid Claims he's Desperate to Go Public with 'Euphoria' star
Sydney Sweeney has humiliated Scooter Braun by insisting their new romance remains "casual".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star, 27, considers the relationship to be very much "non-exclusive," which jars with the music producer, 44, who is keen to go official with the actress.
Sweeney Considers Herself 'Single'
The pair have enjoyed "multiple dates" in recent weeks after their relationship blossomed in Venice when they both attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June.
But for the time being, Sweeney considers herself "single" and does not claim Braun is her "boyfriend" — although she does enjoy his "company."
A source told the Daily Mail the billionaire music exec "wants something more and something official," while Sweeney is "being very carefree."
The 17-year age difference between doesn’t appear to be a problem for Sweeney as she has "always" liked older men.
'Loves Older Men'
Indeed, her ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, from who she split in January, was 15 years her senior.
A second source said: "When they got together, you wouldn't even notice the age difference; she was quite young and she looked quite young, but when you talked to her and saw her intelligence and maturity, she felt older."
They added that friends "don't think the age difference between her and Scooter would be a problem. She's not a trophy for him, she's not going to stay home and make dinner."
Since splitting from her fiancé, Sweeney has been dating around, a source close to the actress said.
The White Lotus star has also been links with Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady, two other guests at the Bezos wedding.
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Battle for Another Baby – Troubled Rapper Begging Wife Bianca Censori to Get Pregnant as He Desires to Carry His 'Genius Genes to the Next Generation'
Braun was previously married to South African–born Canadian health activist Yael Cohen for eight years. They share three young children and divorced in 2022.
In 2019, the music executive — who was also Justin Bieber's former manager — purchased Taylor Swift's musical masters in a deal reportedly worth more than $300million.
In the years since, Swift have very publicly battled against Braun, claiming that she had tried to purchase the masters herself but had not been given the chance.
She subsequently re-recorded several of her albums before, in May this year, Swift finally bought back the rights to all her music for a reported $360million.
In June, Braun — who also previously managed Ariana Grande — opened up about maintaining a healthy relationship with his ex despite their divorce.
He said: "We're family forever. It goes both ways. It's not like there was one thing happening.
"Both people have to play a role in where we got to. Things happened both ways."
RadarOnline.com revealed recently that Sweeney’s single status has sparked a surge of interest from some of Hollywood's leading men.
Indeed, an entertainment insider described the scenario as "The Bachelorette: Hollywood edition."
They added: "Sydney is single, gorgeous, and blowing up right now, so of course every eligible guy in town is trying to get in early.
"But until she's ready, no one is getting in the front door, no matter how A-list they are."