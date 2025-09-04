EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accept 'Humiliating' Netflix Deal as the Couple Has 'Repeatedly Failed to Make an Impact in the Industry'

On August 13, the trailer for the next season of Netflix's With Love, Meghan dropped, showing the Duchess of Sussex cooking and crafting with stars including Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye's Tan France, RadarOnline.com can reveal. At one point, the 44-year-old gushed: "Let's get creative and learn something new."

But it might just be the same old, same old.

Since season 2 of the lifestyle show was completed before season 1 premiered, there's a fair chance the series won't include changes to address the widespread criticism against it. That's been a problem with the former Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, who have just lost their $100 million deal with Netflix.