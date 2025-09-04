Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accept 'Humiliating' Netflix Deal as the Couple Has 'Repeatedly Failed to Make an Impact in the Industry'

photo of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accept a humiliating Netflix deal after repeatedly failing to make impact.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

On August 13, the trailer for the next season of Netflix's With Love, Meghan dropped, showing the Duchess of Sussex cooking and crafting with stars including Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye's Tan France, RadarOnline.com can reveal. At one point, the 44-year-old gushed: "Let's get creative and learn something new."

But it might just be the same old, same old.

Since season 2 of the lifestyle show was completed before season 1 premiered, there's a fair chance the series won't include changes to address the widespread criticism against it. That's been a problem with the former Suits star and her husband, Prince Harry, who have just lost their $100 million deal with Netflix.

Poor Ratings

Chrissy Teigen and Tan France joined Meghan Markle in season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan.'
Source: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen and Tan France joined Meghan Markle in season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan.'

Not only did they fail to produce content that grabbed viewers, but they also reportedly ignored expert advice.

In the end, Meghan Markle's show reportedly ranked 343 for the streamer, with 5.3 million views, while Harry's Polo docuseries ranked a dreary 3,436.

Flopping Business Deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to a first-look deal with Netflix.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were demoted to a first-look deal with Netflix.

Now the former royals have been demoted to a first-look deal with Netflix, meaning the streamer has first dibs on new projects, but is offering little to no investment.

It's humiliating for the pair, who have repeatedly failed to make an impact in the industry.

An earlier Spotify deal also fell through.

"Of course, they're putting it out there that this is a better opportunity because it gives them more control," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"But as anyone in Hollywood knows, it could wind up being a stigma trap: If Netflix passes on something they pitch, it sends a negative message to other companies."

