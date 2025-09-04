EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Battle for Another Baby – Troubled Rapper Begging Wife Bianca Censori to Get Pregnant as He Desires to Carry His 'Genius Genes to the Next Generation'
Kanye West has been bugging his Barbie Doll wife, Bianca Censori, to get pregnant with his child ever since Day One of their odd and seemingly transactional romance – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper is getting angry and frustrated because she knows she's got the upper hand and is standing firm.
"Kanye believes the combination of his genes with Bianca's would make for perfect offspring to carry on his genius into the next generation," said a source.
Bianca Won't Be Pressured
"But Bianca has made it clear she won't be pressured into something she doesn't want to do. Kanye can't get away with ordering her about because she's in a much stronger position. She's sticking up for herself more."
Sources said Censori, 30, wants to delay getting knocked up as long as possible so she can carve out a career of her own instead of performing nudie stunts at West's whim – like the one he pulled on the red carpet at the Grammys in February, where West, covered up in a black shirt, pants, boots and sunglasses, commanded his model wife to drop her fur coat and reveal a skin-tight, totally transparent outfit so photographers could snap thirst-trap photos that went all over the world.
At first, West, 48,had a work relationship with Censori, who began working for his Yeezy brand as an architectural designer in 2020 – a year before he split from his reality star wife, Kim Kardashian.
But by December 2022, the pair was privately married, and West has been dressing her up and down like a sex doll ever since.
Kanye Wants More Kids
EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Divas! Mariah Carey Bragged About Successful Return to the Stage as Enemy Jennifer Lopez Faced Major 'Humiliation' During Performance
"Kanye is especially keen to start a family, as he has a limited relationship with the kids he has with Kim" – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, claimed an insider.
"Meanwhile, Bianca wants to keep having a baby at bay, saying it will happen in time but not now because she's focusing on her career. She wants the timing to be right when they're more settled, but Kanye's pushing hard. He won't take no for an answer."