EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West's Battle for Another Baby – Troubled Rapper Begging Wife Bianca Censori to Get Pregnant as He Desires to Carry His 'Genius Genes to the Next Generation'

"But Bianca has made it clear she won't be pressured into something she doesn't want to do. Kanye can't get away with ordering her about because she's in a much stronger position. She's sticking up for herself more."

Sources said Censori, 30, wants to delay getting knocked up as long as possible so she can carve out a career of her own instead of performing nudie stunts at West's whim – like the one he pulled on the red carpet at the Grammys in February, where West, covered up in a black shirt, pants, boots and sunglasses, commanded his model wife to drop her fur coat and reveal a skin-tight, totally transparent outfit so photographers could snap thirst-trap photos that went all over the world.