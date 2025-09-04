EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Divas! Mariah Carey Bragged About Successful Return to the Stage as Enemy Jennifer Lopez Faced Major 'Humiliation' During Performance

Mariah Carey is looking fantastic and strutting her stuff on stage again while secretly boasting to pals that she's got it way over rival Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Obsessed songbird returned to the stage at England's Brighton Pride 2025 in the U.K., where she sang songs from her upcoming album, Here for It All, including Type Dangerous, and some older ones like Emotions and her 1991 hit Make It Happen.