Mariah Carey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Battle of the Divas! Mariah Carey Bragged About Successful Return to the Stage as Enemy Jennifer Lopez Faced Major 'Humiliation' During Performance

photo of mariah carey and jennifer lopez
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey has bragged about her successful return to the stage as Jennifer Lopez faced major humiliation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Mariah Carey is looking fantastic and strutting her stuff on stage again while secretly boasting to pals that she's got it way over rival Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Obsessed songbird returned to the stage at England's Brighton Pride 2025 in the U.K., where she sang songs from her upcoming album, Here for It All, including Type Dangerous, and some older ones like Emotions and her 1991 hit Make It Happen.

Mariah's Comeback

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Mariah Carey boasted she performed better than Jennifer Lopez.

"Mariah has come back triumphant, she looks fantastic, and her confidence has never been higher," shared an insider. "She really wowed the crowd at the show and hit her signature high notes."

Meanwhile, behind closed doors, "she's patting herself on the back and saying she did a whole lot better than J.Lo did," said the insider.

"J.Lo had a rough time, with her concert being so tacky and lame and then the wardrobe malfunction really loused things up. Mariah's taking great pleasure in J.Lo's humiliation.

"One of Mariah's driving factors was to get one up on her rival. She can't stand J.Lo and is twisting the knife and enjoying a brag or two."

Source: MEGA

According to sources, Carey is convinced she's aging better than Lopez.

While the reviews of her performance were mixed, the insider said: "Mariah is pleased with how it went. She's only seeing the positive side and she wants to build on her success and do more tours in the future – something that J.Lo might not want to do after the mess she found herself in."

However, J.Lo's summer tour has run into some awkward moments.

At her concert in Warsaw, Poland, the sultry singer suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when she lost her skirt, exposing her underwear.

Who Is Aging Better?

Source: MEGA

Crowds in Istanbul were stunned as Lopez made explicit onstage confessions.

She also caused a stir with her TMI sex confessions at a show in Istanbul, Turkey, where she revealed: "Sometimes I like it hard" and "I like it real fast."

Then, at a show in Kazakhstan in Central Asia, J.Lo had people bug-eyed when she flicked a large cricket off her neck mid-song.

"It was tickling me," she told the audience of the creepy-crawly.

While both divas are 56, "Mariah's convinced she's aging better," noted the insider. "It bugs her that people say J.Lo is an ageless beauty when she thinks she's just as hot, or hotter."

