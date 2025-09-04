EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson 'Absolutely Shattered' by Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's Death From Cancer and is Being Urged by Pals to 'Take a Break' to 'Protect and Nurture' Her Kids

Grieving Kelly Clarkson is being urged by friends not to rush back to her busy work schedule following the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two young kids – even if the entertainer loses out on millions by passing up projects, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In fact, insiders said, pals believe it wouldn't be a bad idea for the brokenhearted talk show queen to briefly quit showbiz altogether until she can get her head on straight.