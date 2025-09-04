Your tip
Kelly Clarkson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson 'Absolutely Shattered' by Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's Death From Cancer and is Being Urged by Pals to 'Take a Break' to 'Protect and Nurture' Her Kids

photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is shattered by Brandon Blackstock's death from cancer as friends urge her to protect her kids.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Grieving Kelly Clarkson is being urged by friends not to rush back to her busy work schedule following the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two young kids – even if the entertainer loses out on millions by passing up projects, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In fact, insiders said, pals believe it wouldn't be a bad idea for the brokenhearted talk show queen to briefly quit showbiz altogether until she can get her head on straight.

Kelly's Pain

Friends said Kelly Clarkson is focused on protecting her children after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death.
Source: MEGA

Friends said Kelly Clarkson is focused on protecting her children after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death.

"Kelly's absolutely shattered and in no place to be performing on stage or hosting her show," an insider shared.

"That may change soon – it's a day-by-day situation. But what's more important than anything else to her right now is protecting and nurturing her kids, who of course are in pieces over losing their dad. Kelly is pouring the small amount of energy she has into looking after them."

Blackstock – father of Clarkson's daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9 – died Aug. 7 at age 48 after a secret three-year battle with melanoma, a deadly form of skin cancer.

"She'd spent the last few months flying back and forth to Montana where he lived," the insider said. "They sure had their differences and coparenting was a struggle, but she loved him once upon a time."

Their Nasty Divorce

Court records show Clarkson paid Blackstock millions in divorce settlements and support.
Source: MEGA

Court records show Clarkson paid Blackstock millions in divorce settlements and support.

The Because of You singer, 43, filed for divorce from her then-manager in 2020, which kicked off a contentious battle over money and their children.

Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of the kids, but was forced to fork over a onetime settlement of nearly $1.3 million to her ex, plus monthly spousal support payments of $115,000 that ended in January 2024 and $45,601 in monthly child support.

Pals Are Worried About Kelly

Insiders reveal Clarkson canceled Las Vegas shows while asking bosses for more time off.
Source: MEGA

Insiders reveal Clarkson canceled Las Vegas shows while asking bosses for more time off.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources say friends have been worried about the stressed-out star as this year she took a nearly two-week break from The Kelly Clarkson Show and recently canceled the first dates of her Las Vegas residency, citing vocal concerns.

Now, the insider shared: "She's asking her TV bosses and concert organizers for as much time as they can spare her. It's likely to cost her an absolute fortune."

