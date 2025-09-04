EXCLUSIVE: Crumbling Cruise! Tom Feels Threatened as Pedro Pascal Becomes Hollywood's Newest Leading Man... Leaving the 'Top Gun' Icon 'Not Happy'
Cutthroat competitor Tom Cruise has finally buried the hatchet with longtime rival Brad Pitt, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the megastar's now in a tizzy over the new challenger to his title as the world's top leading man – Fantastic Four hunk Pedro Pascal.
Insiders said the 50-year-old Chilean-born heartthrob's recent string of hit movies – Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps – has Cruise up in arms, especially since they're repped by the same talent shop, Creative Artists Agency.
Tom Isn't Happy
"Pedro is pretty easygoing and couldn't care less, but Tom is not happy at all," said one insider. "He takes his crown as the world's biggest star very seriously and can be typically ultra-intense about it."
Another source noted: "Being the biggest male movie star represented by CAA is important to Tom and he's noticed how much energy the agency has thrown behind Pedro. That got Tom's attention, and not in a good way."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, 63-year-old Tom was long locked in a duel with Pitt over who was Tinseltown's biggest star.
But sources said the ruthless rivalry ended when the Interview With the Vampire costars praised their friendship – and each other's most recent film.
"Tom graciously posed for photos with Brad on the red carpet at the London premiere of F1," said an insider. "Brad, meanwhile, even dangled the possibility of working again with Tom."
Pascal Vs. Cruise
But while Cruise has made peace with Pitt, sources said he's now gunning for Pascal, who earned Emmy Award nominations in 2023 and 2025 for The Last of Us.
Another insider said Pascal and Cruise have met and there's no tension between the stars.
Yet sources said Cruise is on a maniacal quest to keep the title of world's biggest actor – even risking his life with death-defying stunts.
Tom's Plan To Stay On The Top
He broke a Guinness World Record while shooting his latest Mission: Impossible flick by defying death 16 times, leaping out of a helicopter wearing a burning parachute.
"Tom will stop at absolutely nothing to stay on top, no matter the risks," said a source. "It might kill him one day, but – in his mind – at least he'll go out on top."