Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Crumbling Cruise! Tom Feels Threatened as Pedro Pascal Becomes Hollywood's Newest Leading Man... Leaving the 'Top Gun' Icon 'Not Happy'

photo of tom cruise and pedro pascal
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise feels threatened as Pedro Pascal rises as Hollywood's leading man, leaving the 'Top Gun' icon uneasy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cutthroat competitor Tom Cruise has finally buried the hatchet with longtime rival Brad Pitt, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the megastar's now in a tizzy over the new challenger to his title as the world's top leading man – Fantastic Four hunk Pedro Pascal.

Insiders said the 50-year-old Chilean-born heartthrob's recent string of hit movies – Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps – has Cruise up in arms, especially since they're repped by the same talent shop, Creative Artists Agency.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Isn't Happy

Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were once fierce rivals before praising each other's films.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were once fierce rivals before praising each other's films.

Article continues below advertisement

"Pedro is pretty easygoing and couldn't care less, but Tom is not happy at all," said one insider. "He takes his crown as the world's biggest star very seriously and can be typically ultra-intense about it."

Another source noted: "Being the biggest male movie star represented by CAA is important to Tom and he's noticed how much energy the agency has thrown behind Pedro. That got Tom's attention, and not in a good way."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, 63-year-old Tom was long locked in a duel with Pitt over who was Tinseltown's biggest star.

But sources said the ruthless rivalry ended when the Interview With the Vampire costars praised their friendship – and each other's most recent film.

"Tom graciously posed for photos with Brad on the red carpet at the London premiere of F1," said an insider. "Brad, meanwhile, even dangled the possibility of working again with Tom."

Article continues below advertisement

Pascal Vs. Cruise

Article continues below advertisement
Pedro Pascal earned Emmy nods for 'The Last of Us,' drawing attention from Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Pedro Pascal earned Emmy nods for 'The Last of Us,' drawing attention from Cruise.

Article continues below advertisement

But while Cruise has made peace with Pitt, sources said he's now gunning for Pascal, who earned Emmy Award nominations in 2023 and 2025 for The Last of Us.

Another insider said Pascal and Cruise have met and there's no tension between the stars.

Yet sources said Cruise is on a maniacal quest to keep the title of world's biggest actor – even risking his life with death-defying stunts.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom's Plan To Stay On The Top

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

EXCLUSIVE: Pooch Problems! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Bracing for a Custody War Over Beloved Teacup Poodle Following Shocking Split

Photo of Princess Diana, Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Fling With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed — Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Sex Predator Was 'Set Up on a Date' With Late Royal... Who 'Likely Knew Prince Andrew's Secrets'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Cruise broke a Guinness World Record with a fiery parachute stunt.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Cruise broke a Guinness World Record with a fiery parachute stunt.

He broke a Guinness World Record while shooting his latest Mission: Impossible flick by defying death 16 times, leaping out of a helicopter wearing a burning parachute.

"Tom will stop at absolutely nothing to stay on top, no matter the risks," said a source. "It might kill him one day, but – in his mind – at least he'll go out on top."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.