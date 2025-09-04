EXCLUSIVE: Crumbling Cruise! Tom Feels Threatened as Pedro Pascal Becomes Hollywood's Newest Leading Man... Leaving the 'Top Gun' Icon 'Not Happy'

"Pedro is pretty easygoing and couldn't care less, but Tom is not happy at all," said one insider. "He takes his crown as the world's biggest star very seriously and can be typically ultra-intense about it."

Another source noted: "Being the biggest male movie star represented by CAA is important to Tom and he's noticed how much energy the agency has thrown behind Pedro. That got Tom's attention, and not in a good way."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, 63-year-old Tom was long locked in a duel with Pitt over who was Tinseltown's biggest star.

But sources said the ruthless rivalry ended when the Interview With the Vampire costars praised their friendship – and each other's most recent film.

"Tom graciously posed for photos with Brad on the red carpet at the London premiere of F1," said an insider. "Brad, meanwhile, even dangled the possibility of working again with Tom."