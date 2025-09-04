EXCLUSIVE: Pooch Problems! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Bracing for a Custody War Over Beloved Teacup Poodle Following Shocking Split

"They've had a few dogs together and fostered a few, but Biggie Smalls is Orlando's dog, at least that's the way he sees it," shared an insider.

"He got the dog last year and refuses to part with him. Besides, he thinks Biggie Smalls loves him more."

Bloom also thinks of the little pooch as his support dog while he navigates the split from the 40-year-old I Kissed a Girl songbird after their nine-year romance, six of them as an engaged couple.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Lord of the Rings star is telling pals he does the brunt of the work, taking care of the cute critter, so that makes the hound his.

"Orlando says he bathes him, takes him to the vet, and cleans up after him when he makes a mess, which isn't very often because Orlando has him trained," revealed the insider. "The way Orlando sees it, he does more for the dog, so he should have him."