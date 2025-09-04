EXCLUSIVE: Pooch Problems! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Bracing for a Custody War Over Beloved Teacup Poodle Following Shocking Split
Former lovebirds Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have called a temporary truce in their breakup, but insiders have predicted the peace may soon be shattered in a bitter battle over their beloved pooch.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Perry and Bloom both adore their teacup poodle named Biggie Smalls, but the 48-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean hunk is especially upset, as he was the one who brought the dog home.
Orlando's Big Love For Biggie
"They've had a few dogs together and fostered a few, but Biggie Smalls is Orlando's dog, at least that's the way he sees it," shared an insider.
"He got the dog last year and refuses to part with him. Besides, he thinks Biggie Smalls loves him more."
Bloom also thinks of the little pooch as his support dog while he navigates the split from the 40-year-old I Kissed a Girl songbird after their nine-year romance, six of them as an engaged couple.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Lord of the Rings star is telling pals he does the brunt of the work, taking care of the cute critter, so that makes the hound his.
"Orlando says he bathes him, takes him to the vet, and cleans up after him when he makes a mess, which isn't very often because Orlando has him trained," revealed the insider. "The way Orlando sees it, he does more for the dog, so he should have him."
But that's not the way Perry sees it.
The insider said: "Katy loves Biggie Smalls, too, and word is she wants to keep the dog or at the very least be part of the dog's life on a part-time basis.
"There's no way Orlando is giving up full custody of Biggie Smalls."
Co-Parenting Their Daughter
But sources insisted the exes get along when it comes to raising their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
"Their friends think it's kind of sad. They seem to be coparenting Daisy just fine with no real issues, but Biggie Smalls is a different matter," shared the source. "It's going to be hard for Katy to accept he's Orlando's dog, and heartbreaking, too."