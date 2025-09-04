Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Orlando Bloom
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pooch Problems! Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Bracing for a Custody War Over Beloved Teacup Poodle Following Shocking Split

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are bracing for a custody war over their teacup poodle after a shocking split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former lovebirds Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have called a temporary truce in their breakup, but insiders have predicted the peace may soon be shattered in a bitter battle over their beloved pooch.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Perry and Bloom both adore their teacup poodle named Biggie Smalls, but the 48-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean hunk is especially upset, as he was the one who brought the dog home.

Article continues below advertisement

Orlando's Big Love For Biggie

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Orlando Bloom refuses to part with his and Katy Perry's teacup poodle Biggie Smalls.
Source: MEGA; ALISON PANG/UNSPLASH

Insiders claimed Orlando Bloom refuses to part with his and Katy Perry's teacup poodle Biggie Smalls.

Article continues below advertisement

"They've had a few dogs together and fostered a few, but Biggie Smalls is Orlando's dog, at least that's the way he sees it," shared an insider.

"He got the dog last year and refuses to part with him. Besides, he thinks Biggie Smalls loves him more."

Bloom also thinks of the little pooch as his support dog while he navigates the split from the 40-year-old I Kissed a Girl songbird after their nine-year romance, six of them as an engaged couple.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Lord of the Rings star is telling pals he does the brunt of the work, taking care of the cute critter, so that makes the hound his.

"Orlando says he bathes him, takes him to the vet, and cleans up after him when he makes a mess, which isn't very often because Orlando has him trained," revealed the insider. "The way Orlando sees it, he does more for the dog, so he should have him."

Article continues below advertisement
Perry is said to want Biggie Smalls in her life despite the split.
Source: MEGA

Perry is said to want Biggie Smalls in her life despite the split.

Article continues below advertisement

But that's not the way Perry sees it.

The insider said: "Katy loves Biggie Smalls, too, and word is she wants to keep the dog or at the very least be part of the dog's life on a part-time basis.

"There's no way Orlando is giving up full custody of Biggie Smalls."

Article continues below advertisement

Co-Parenting Their Daughter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Princess Diana, Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Fling With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed — Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Sex Predator Was 'Set Up on a Date' With Late Royal... Who 'Likely Knew Prince Andrew's Secrets'

Photo of Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Tragic 'Playboy' Lover Dodi Fayed's 'True Love Was Bingeing on Drugs and Booze' — And He Had 'Zero Interest In Women'

Article continues below advertisement
Friends noted Orlando views Biggie Smalls as his support dog while he navigate split from Perry.
Source: MEGA

Friends noted Orlando views Biggie Smalls as his support dog while he navigate split from Perry.

But sources insisted the exes get along when it comes to raising their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

"Their friends think it's kind of sad. They seem to be coparenting Daisy just fine with no real issues, but Biggie Smalls is a different matter," shared the source. "It's going to be hard for Katy to accept he's Orlando's dog, and heartbreaking, too."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.