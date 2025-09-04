Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Fling With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed — Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Sex Predator Was 'Set Up on a Date' With Late Royal... Who 'Likely Knew Prince Andrew's Secrets'

Did Princess Diana date sex creep Jeffrey Epstein.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Princess Diana and Jeffrey Epstein secretly dated, at least according to sources, who claimed the romance was buried by Buckingham Palace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the pedophile's former partner and madam, made the shock claim during her interview with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.

Did Diana Date Epstein?

Diana is believed to have dated Epstein.

According to Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking and assisting Epstein snag young girls, Diana's friend, Baroness Rosa Monckton, set the royal on a date with the sex creep in the 1990s, before she publicly parted ways from her husband, Prince Charles.

However, according to new sources, Diana's 1997 death created a smoke screen for Prince Andrew, who in 2021 was booted from royal life after Epstein's most famous victim, Virginia Giuffre, sued him and accused him of raping her when she was 17 years old. While Andrew denied the allegations, he still reportedly paid Giuffre millions of dollars to settle the lawsuit against him.

An insider explained: "If Princess Diana was close to Jeffrey Epstein, she most likely knew all the secrets about Prince Andrew – and had an arsenal of information to embarrass the royal family.

"For all we know, she may have fallen victim to Epstein's notorious blackmail schemes like some of his other associates."

Maxwell made the shocking claim during her interview with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

A transcript from Maxwell's interview with Blanche revealed she didn't exactly she all of the details about Diana and Epstein's alleged fling.

"I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana, and he'd already met her," Maxwell said during the conversation. "But this, I believe, was set up by Rosa."

The 63-year-old added: "I don't want to speak bad about Diana – I'm not going to do that."

Was Epstein The Reason The Royal Family Turned On Diana?

Buckingham Palace is believed to have buried the romance.

Private investigator Ed Opperman claimed Epstein's connection to Diana may be the reason why the royal family appeared to turn their backs on the mother of two.

He said: "If you can believe Maxwell, it could shed a lot of light on Diana's relationship with the royals. Why was she on the outs with the royals? Why was she ostracized from the family?"

There is no word yet on whether Diana's name or photos appear in the nearly 34,000 pages of Epstein evidence dropped overnight by the House Oversight Committee. However, a photo – part of a longer video tour inside the late pedophile's Florida mansion – of Maxwell naked on the beach is a part of the just-released snaps.

New Epstein Evidence Exposed

Diana does not seem to appear in new Epstein evidence released on September 3.

The videos, recorded in 2005, were taken as part of an investigation into allegations Epstein molested a 14-year-old girl. Several paintings and art could be seen hanging around the since-demolished home, along with walls and desks covered in naked and nearly nude photos of different women.

Over a dozen other images of a clothed Maxwell were also scattered throughout.

Photos of Epstein and Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro were also released.

Various interview transcripts from Maxwell, court documents, and collected evidence were also a part of the vital information.

President Trump has already labeled the Epstein scandal a "Democrat hoax," and on Wednesday, September 3, raged: "Really, I think it's enough."

