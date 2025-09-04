EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Fling With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed — Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Sex Predator Was 'Set Up on a Date' With Late Royal... Who 'Likely Knew Prince Andrew's Secrets'

According to Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for sex trafficking and assisting Epstein snag young girls, Diana's friend, Baroness Rosa Monckton, set the royal on a date with the sex creep in the 1990s, before she publicly parted ways from her husband, Prince Charles.

However, according to new sources, Diana's 1997 death created a smoke screen for Prince Andrew, who in 2021 was booted from royal life after Epstein's most famous victim, Virginia Giuffre, sued him and accused him of raping her when she was 17 years old. While Andrew denied the allegations, he still reportedly paid Giuffre millions of dollars to settle the lawsuit against him.

An insider explained: "If Princess Diana was close to Jeffrey Epstein, she most likely knew all the secrets about Prince Andrew – and had an arsenal of information to embarrass the royal family.

"For all we know, she may have fallen victim to Epstein's notorious blackmail schemes like some of his other associates."