Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Location Revealed: Superstar Couple to Tie the Knot in Surprise Venue — But May Wait to have 'Kids First'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot in Rhode Island, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar couple, who got engaged last month, are planning a "private" ceremony with family and close friends.
Details On The Possible Location Revealed
And Swift's home in the state, which has previously hosted her 4th of July parties, has been identified as a possible location for the nuptials, as well as other venues in the area.
Her mansion in the town of Westerly's Watch Hill area is undergoing a $1.7million renovation.
Updates will include a new wing with a 16-by-24-foot bedroom and more bathrooms, and an upgrade to the kitchen.
Swift purchased the home in 2013 for $17.5million, and it already includes eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and 5.23 acres with gardens and a swimming pool.
The Governor Is All For It
Swift even immortalized the estate in her hit, The Last Great American Dynasty, from her 2020 album, Folklore.
The lyrics tell the tale of the mansion’s former owner, Rebekah Harkness, the scandalous socialite who wed Standard Oil heir William Hale Harkness in 1947 and used to fill the pool with champagne.
Supporting the idea of the pair marrying in Rhode Island is local Gov. Dan McKee.
Commenting on a repost of the couple’s wedding announcement on social media, he wrote: "Rhode Island has some of the best wedding venues in the world, just saying."
First Comes... Kids?
However, despite insiders claiming "they are getting married next summer in Rhode Island," the Bad Blood singer has other priorities first, namely having children.
RadarOnline.com revealed friends of the singer claim she has spoken openly about starting a family soon.
An insider claimed: "She wants a big family, and he does too. That's the reason he went ahead with the proposal before the season ended. Taylor is conscious of timing, and Travis shares that urgency."
The Grammy-winning singer and the Super Bowl champ announced their engagement on August 26 with a series of photos taken in his garden with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Fling With Jeffrey Epstein Exposed — Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Sex Predator Was 'Set Up on a Date' With Late Royal... Who 'Likely Knew Prince Andrew's Secrets'
On a recent episode of Kelce’s podcast, his co-host brother Jason said, "I cannot wait to hear more of the planning and everything that will take place. Travis, you’re about to embark on the wedding planning phase of a relationship."
Kelce said he initially planned to propose on the water, but scrapped the idea to do something more Taylor.
"I would just say know your partner, know who you're doing it for, and do it for the right reasons, and everything else will be beautiful," he said.
Kelce's dad, Ed, told how his NFL star son proposed to the performer two weeks before they announced to the world they were getting hitched.
He said: "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago.
"He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.
"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."