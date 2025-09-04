Victoria Beckham's Cruel 'Devastation' Laid Bare — Why the Fashion Designer is Stepping Back From Public Events Amid Nasty Feud with Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz
Heartbroken Victoria Beckham is at her wits' end when it comes to the bitter rift with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, and it's causing her to rethink upcoming public appearances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Victoria's eponymous three-part Netflix docuseries is due out in weeks, and the Spice Girl is dreading the promotional duties where she'll no doubt be asked about her family situation, in addition to awkward red carpet appearances that Brooklyn and Peltz will noticeably snub.
Leaning on David
"This feud is breaking Victoria in ways – she just isn’t herself. She’s usually so strong, but right now she’s vulnerable and afraid of what the future holds for her relationship with Brooklyn," an insider said about the broken bond with her son.
Not even husband David Beckham has been able to ease his wife's pain.
"She cries about what’s happened. David tries to reassure her, but he’s also worried that this problem with Brooklyn may never get resolved," the source added.
Vow Renewal Snub
Brooklyn, 26, and Peltz, 30, viciously snubbed his family when the two held a vow renewal ceremony officiated by her billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, in early August. David and Victoria found out about the event when the young couple posted gushing photos on social media.
The renewal was a curious move, as the pair had only been married for three years.
The ceremony was all about Nicola's family, as she wore the same wedding dress her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, had worn when she married Nelson in 1985. The actress's brother, Bryan Peltz, also played an essential role in the Westchester County, New York, festivities, held at her family's estate. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's unknowing family was far away on vacation in the Mediterranean.
“Friends say Brooklyn and Nicola have even discussed rebranding themselves as simply ‘Peltz,’ in a move that would devastate both David and Victoria," the source revealed, which would be a massive betrayal of his famous family.
"For Victoria, that would feel like the ultimate rejection. She’s terrified that if they go through with it, it could signal the end of any chance of reconciliation," sighed the insider.
Terrified of Prying Questions
As a result of the ongoing feud with her son and daughter-in-law, the fashion designer might have a change of plans when it comes to promoting the much-anticipated Victoria Beckham.
"Victoria is rethinking publicity for her Netflix show," the source spilled. "While the documentary was never intended to focus on family drama, she knows there will inevitably be lots of interest around Brooklyn and Nicola."
Laying Low Ahead of Docuseries
The singer is reportedly scaling back the number of public appearances she'll make on the promotional trail and wants the interviews to concentrate solely on her Netflix series. It explores Victoria's extraordinary rise to international pop superstar and fashion phenom. The doc also includes the icon's battle with body image, as well as the family and empire she built with David.
"She wants the focus to be on her career and the documentary, but she knows the feud is the story. The last thing she wants is to be ambushed with questions about why she wasn’t at her son’s vow renewal," the insider noted about Victoria's fears.
“She’s devastated – throughout all of this, she’s been sick with worry, and she just doesn’t have the strength to talk about it."