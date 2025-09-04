Victoria Beckham's Cruel 'Devastation' Laid Bare — Why the Fashion Designer is Stepping Back From Public Events Amid Nasty Feud with Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn, 26, and Peltz, 30, viciously snubbed his family when the two held a vow renewal ceremony officiated by her billionaire dad, Nelson Peltz, in early August. David and Victoria found out about the event when the young couple posted gushing photos on social media.

The renewal was a curious move, as the pair had only been married for three years.

The ceremony was all about Nicola's family, as she wore the same wedding dress her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, had worn when she married Nelson in 1985. The actress's brother, Bryan Peltz, also played an essential role in the Westchester County, New York, festivities, held at her family's estate. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's unknowing family was far away on vacation in the Mediterranean.

“Friends say Brooklyn and Nicola have even discussed rebranding themselves as simply ‘Peltz,’ in a move that would devastate both David and Victoria," the source revealed, which would be a massive betrayal of his famous family.

"For Victoria, that would feel like the ultimate rejection. She’s terrified that if they go through with it, it could signal the end of any chance of reconciliation," sighed the insider.