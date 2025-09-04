EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley Hologram Concert Slated as 'Limp and Pathetic' As Tickets Go For $400 a Pop

Elvis Presley has been resurrected as a hologram in a new stage show – but critics have branded the $400-a-ticket spectacle "limp and pathetic," accusing organizers of cashing in on the King's legacy with bargain-basement technology, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The production, called Elvis Evolution, is running until December in London at the ExCel Centre, promising audiences a "brand new interactive experience" powered by cutting-edge AI and holographic imagery.

Article continues below advertisement

A Brand New Experience

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA $400 Elvis hologram show slammed as 'limp, cheap and pathetic.'

Article continues below advertisement

It was billed as the British answer to Abba Voyage, the groundbreaking virtual concert that has packed arenas since 2022. Instead, the show delivers a patchy mix of actors, video clips, and live music that has left fans underwhelmed. A source who attended an early performance said: "People were expecting Elvis to appear before them as a living, breathing hologram. "What they got was a limp series of videos you can watch on YouTube, padded out with bad sets and overpriced cocktails. For $400, it feels like daylight robbery." Another added: "The whole thing comes across as cheap and rushed. Elvis deserved better than cardboard props and actors wandering about with scripts that sound like a tourist brochure."

Article continues below advertisement

A Recreation Of Presley's Famous 1968 NBC Comeback Special

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Promised cutting-edge AI spectacle delivered grainy clips and bad sets.

Article continues below advertisement

The central feature of the production is supposed to be a recreation of Presley's famous 1968 NBC comeback special. Instead of the AI-driven centerpiece fans were promised, the show relies on grainy film projected onto screens, with a small live band playing in front of it. A backstage area is mocked up for audiences to walk through, but reviewers described it as little more than a "selfie corridor" lined with mugs, T-shirts and keyrings. Tickets start at $95 for basic entry, but the so-called If I Can Dream VIP package – which includes premium seating and souvenirs – costs nearly $400. Attendees are also encouraged to purchase themed cocktails in a Blue Hawaii-style bar during the interval.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Disappointed fans compare show to Elvis karaoke with a cover band.

Article continues below advertisement

The show opens with an actor portraying Sam Bell, Presley's childhood friend from Tupelo, Mississippi, narrating his early years. One critic said the script was "cliched and sanitized," describing the South as "the only place in the country where you can hear the music come from soul and yearning." Fans hoping for the dazzling digital spectacle of Abba Voyage have been quick to vent their disappointment online. One wrote: "This is being sold as revolutionary tech, but it looks like Elvis karaoke with a cover band. The King would be turning in his grave."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Presley estate approved the production despite fan outrage.