EXCLUSIVE: Elvis Presley Hologram Concert Slated as 'Limp and Pathetic' As Tickets Go For $400 a Pop
Elvis Presley has been resurrected as a hologram in a new stage show – but critics have branded the $400-a-ticket spectacle "limp and pathetic," accusing organizers of cashing in on the King's legacy with bargain-basement technology, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The production, called Elvis Evolution, is running until December in London at the ExCel Centre, promising audiences a "brand new interactive experience" powered by cutting-edge AI and holographic imagery.
A Brand New Experience
It was billed as the British answer to Abba Voyage, the groundbreaking virtual concert that has packed arenas since 2022.
Instead, the show delivers a patchy mix of actors, video clips, and live music that has left fans underwhelmed.
A source who attended an early performance said: "People were expecting Elvis to appear before them as a living, breathing hologram.
"What they got was a limp series of videos you can watch on YouTube, padded out with bad sets and overpriced cocktails. For $400, it feels like daylight robbery."
Another added: "The whole thing comes across as cheap and rushed. Elvis deserved better than cardboard props and actors wandering about with scripts that sound like a tourist brochure."
A Recreation Of Presley's Famous 1968 NBC Comeback Special
The central feature of the production is supposed to be a recreation of Presley's famous 1968 NBC comeback special.
Instead of the AI-driven centerpiece fans were promised, the show relies on grainy film projected onto screens, with a small live band playing in front of it.
A backstage area is mocked up for audiences to walk through, but reviewers described it as little more than a "selfie corridor" lined with mugs, T-shirts and keyrings.
Tickets start at $95 for basic entry, but the so-called If I Can Dream VIP package – which includes premium seating and souvenirs – costs nearly $400.
Attendees are also encouraged to purchase themed cocktails in a Blue Hawaii-style bar during the interval.
The show opens with an actor portraying Sam Bell, Presley's childhood friend from Tupelo, Mississippi, narrating his early years.
One critic said the script was "cliched and sanitized," describing the South as "the only place in the country where you can hear the music come from soul and yearning."
Fans hoping for the dazzling digital spectacle of Abba Voyage have been quick to vent their disappointment online.
One wrote: "This is being sold as revolutionary tech, but it looks like Elvis karaoke with a cover band. The King would be turning in his grave."
The Presley estate signed off on the production earlier this year, allowing the use of Elvis's image and songs.
Hundreds of cast and crew are credited, from musicians to tech staff, yet many who attended said it looked "flung together at the last minute."
Organizers Layered Reality insist the show "pushes the boundaries of immersive live performance."
But the backlash has been fierce. A music industry source said: "This was marketed as the future of concerts, but it feels like a cash grab.
"Elvis' story is powerful enough without AI gimmicks. To charge this kind of money for smoke and mirrors is insulting."