Cancer-Stricken King Charles Gives Major Health Update as He Prepares to Meet Son Prince Harry Face-to-Face for the First Time in Seven Months
King Charles has given a rare health update as he continues his brave battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 76, told a fellow cancer patient, "I'm not too bad", when asked about his recovery during a visit to open a new hospital in the U.K.
In a separate meeting, Charles joked he was also discovering that "bits don't work so well once you get past 70."
The King has been undergoing cancer treatment since January last year.
Buckingham Palace has not confirmed what type of cancer he has, but it is understood not to be prostate.
Charles’ cancer update comes as the frail royal prepares to meet son Prince Harry face-to-face for the first time since February.
Harry Reunion
The U.S.-based royal is due to return to the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8, which coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Harry’s trip is already fraught with controversy, as he prepares to potentially meet with his estranged royal relatives who are wary of the wayward Duke of Sussex.
A royal insider said: "Harry's team is pushing for an answer, but Palace insiders stress that diaries are 'tight' due to the family's gathering at Balmoral, and there is nervousness about what Harry might expect.
"There's no appetite for confrontation. But equally, they know Harry is determined – and that makes things tricky," the source spilled.
William Snub
Harry remains estranged from his brother, William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. The last time the three were in the same place was for Charles' coronation in May 2023, although Harry was seated several rows back and had no interaction with the couple.
And it’s unlikely the pair will use Harry’s return to the U.K. to iron out their differences with the wayward royal.
"One of the most sensitive sticking points is whether Harry should meet with William and Kate. Harry has always felt Kate was a bridge between him and William. If he can get her on side and win her over, he feels the rest will follow," said the source.
While Harry may want his wife Meghan Markle by his side, the Netflix star has little interest in being part of his royal drama and is giving the trio a wide berth.
“For Meghan, the situation is even more fraught. Friends say she feels any trip to the UK would reopen old wounds and put her in the firing line. Meghan absolutely doesn’t want to be seen as the problem all over again. She’s put her foot down and made it quite clear that Harry must do this on his own,” the source added.