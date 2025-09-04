Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > King Charles III

Cancer-Stricken King Charles Gives Major Health Update as He Prepares to Meet Son Prince Harry Face-to-Face for the First Time in Seven Months

king-charles-cancer-update
Source: MEGA

King Charles has given a significant health update as he continues his battle with cancer.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles has given a rare health update as he continues his brave battle with cancer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the monarch, 76, told a fellow cancer patient, "I'm not too bad", when asked about his recovery during a visit to open a new hospital in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

king-charles-cancer-update
Source: MEGA

The monarch told a patient also suffering from cancer that he's 'not too bad'.

Article continues below advertisement

In a separate meeting, Charles joked he was also discovering that "bits don't work so well once you get past 70."

The King has been undergoing cancer treatment since January last year.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed what type of cancer he has, but it is understood not to be prostate.

Charles’ cancer update comes as the frail royal prepares to meet son Prince Harry face-to-face for the first time since February.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Reunion

king-charles-cancer-update
Source: MEGA

Charles is preparing to meet estranged son Harry for the first time since February.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S.-based royal is due to return to the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards on September 8, which coincides with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Harry’s trip is already fraught with controversy, as he prepares to potentially meet with his estranged royal relatives who are wary of the wayward Duke of Sussex.

A royal insider said: "Harry's team is pushing for an answer, but Palace insiders stress that diaries are 'tight' due to the family's gathering at Balmoral, and there is nervousness about what Harry might expect.

"There's no appetite for confrontation. But equally, they know Harry is determined – and that makes things tricky," the source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

William Snub

prince-harry-king-charles-cancer-update
Source: MEGA

Harry is back in the U.K. on the third anniversary of the Queen's death.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Billy Joel

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel's Brutally Extreme Secrets Laid Bare After Brain Disease-Addled Rocker Was Left 'Devastated' By Being Forced to Shut Motorbike Store

Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani Dead at 91: Fashion Icon Passed Away at His Home Surrounded by Family Just Weeks Before Brand's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Article continues below advertisement

Harry remains estranged from his brother, William, and his wife, Kate Middleton. The last time the three were in the same place was for Charles' coronation in May 2023, although Harry was seated several rows back and had no interaction with the couple.

And it’s unlikely the pair will use Harry’s return to the U.K. to iron out their differences with the wayward royal.

"One of the most sensitive sticking points is whether Harry should meet with William and Kate. Harry has always felt Kate was a bridge between him and William. If he can get her on side and win her over, he feels the rest will follow," said the source.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
prince-harry-king-charles-cancer-update
Source: MEGA

Harry's relatives are wary of meeting him, according to insiders.

While Harry may want his wife Meghan Markle by his side, the Netflix star has little interest in being part of his royal drama and is giving the trio a wide berth.

“For Meghan, the situation is even more fraught. Friends say she feels any trip to the UK would reopen old wounds and put her in the firing line. Meghan absolutely doesn’t want to be seen as the problem all over again. She’s put her foot down and made it quite clear that Harry must do this on his own,” the source added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.