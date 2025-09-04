EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel's Brutally Extreme Secrets Laid Bare After Brain Disease-Addled Rocker Was Left 'Devastated' By Being Forced to Shut Motorbike Store

The Piano Man star, whose career spans five decades, is the subject of the five-hour film Billy Joel: And So It Goes, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it exposes the truth behind a brilliant but destructive musician.

Billy Joel 's wild lifestyle and private battles have been laid bare in a new HBO documentary – just as the 75-year-old singer was left reeling by the closure of his beloved Long Island motorbike shop .

He emerges as a man capable of writing enduring hits like Vienna and New York State of Mind, but also of crashing cars, blowing up marriages and alienating friends.

It comes after insiders told us Joel has been "devastated" by being forced to shut down 20th Century Cycles, his motorcycle store in Oyster Bay, which had become his refuge away from the stage.

A source close to the singer said: "Billy always lived to extremes. He would write these gorgeous melodies, then turn around and drink himself into oblivion or ride his bike in the rain.

"Losing that shop has crushed him – it was his sanctuary, and now it's gone."

Another insider added: "The film makes clear how self-destructive he could be. He hurt people when he was drinking, he blew through bandmates, he drove his cars and motorcycles into ditches.

"Billy's talent was off the charts, but so was his appetite for chaos."