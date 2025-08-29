EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's 28th Death Anniversary — The Warning Tragic Royal Ignored That Could Have Saved Her From Dying in Paris Car Smash

Princess Diana was warned by close friends not to holiday with playboy Dodi Fayed in the summer of 1997 – advice she fatally ignored just weeks before the car crash in Paris that killed her and the billionaire heir, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Princess of Wales, then 36, accepted Dodi's invitation to join him on his tycoon dad's yacht in St Tropez in July 1997, as she was keen to avoid Camilla Parker Bowles' 50th birthday celebrations in London – and was drawn to the promise of privacy for her sons William and Harry, then 15 and 12.