EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Haunted by Late Dad Ozzy's Ghost' — 'His Presence Brings Her Comfort'
Kelly Osbourne feels the ghost of her late father, Ozzy, around her – and far from being frightened she insists the presence brings her solace, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The 40-year-old television personality and musician opened up to pals about her belief Ozzy is looking over her following the Black Sabbath frontman's funeral service at the family's Welders estate, where a series of unusual weather shifts and strange moments left mourners convinced the rocker's notorious sense of humor lingered after his death.
Inside The Private Gathering
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, 59, who performed with Ozzy for years, described how the mood of the small private gathering was disrupted by sudden gusts and bursts of sunshine.
He said: "It was a small group of people but very beautiful. It was very sad but at the same time some of the speeches were pretty funny."
Trujillo recalled rain poured for over an hour before the service began but cleared in uncanny intervals.
At one point, as Kelly sang a tribute, her lyric sheet was blown from the stand.
"Like the wind blew her lyrics away," he said – adding: "It was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her."
Kelly's Connection To The Spiritual World
Those who know Kelly well say her reaction to the moment confirmed something she has felt for years.
A family friend told us: "Kelly has always been drawn to the occult and the spiritual world. She wasn't shaken at all – she felt it was her dad telling her he's still close."
Another source close to the Osbournes added: "Kelly has long been fascinated by ghosts, tarot and psychic energy. For her, the idea of Ozzy's spirit hanging around doesn't scare her – it comforts her. She sees it as him protecting her the way he always did."
Ozzy's funeral service was also marked by emotional swings that seemed tied to the weather.
Black Sabbath co-founder Geezer Butler, 75, wept heavily during his opening remarks, with the rain falling steadily as he struggled to compose himself.
Yet when he rose again to deliver his full eulogy, the clouds suddenly broke. "When Geezer spoke the sun came out. I am not kidding, and then it was beautiful from that moment on," Trujillo said.
Guests said the day moved between grief and laughter as colleagues and family recalled Ozzy's pranks and wild stories.
Trujillo added: "There were magical moments. It was sad but at the same time people were sharing stories and all of a sudden there's laughter, and 'I remember this, I remember that.'
"There's so many stories, so many heartfelt words – kind of reconnecting with different musicians and bandmates and crew members. It felt like there was closure from this."
Ozzy Will 'Always Be By Her Side'
A friend of Kelly's added: "She believes Ozzy's spirit was there guiding the service, making people laugh, even stirring up the weather. That's exactly the kind of thing he would have done."
Another attendee agreed: "Kelly said afterward that she could feel him. She believes he will always be by her side. She's not just mourning – she's welcoming the signs."
Trujillo, who attended with his wife Chloe, said: "I am glad we went and shared that and we were able to have that moment with the family."