EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne 'Haunted by Late Dad Ozzy's Ghost' — 'His Presence Brings Her Comfort'

The 40-year-old television personality and musician opened up to pals about her belief Ozzy is looking over her following the Black Sabbath frontman's funeral service at the family's Welders estate, where a series of unusual weather shifts and strange moments left mourners convinced the rocker's notorious sense of humor lingered after his death.

Kelly Osbourne feels the ghost of her late father, Ozzy, around her – and far from being frightened she insists the presence brings her solace, sources tell RadarOnline.com .

Kelly Osbourne has said she feels Ozzy’s spirit watching over her.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, 59, who performed with Ozzy for years, described how the mood of the small private gathering was disrupted by sudden gusts and bursts of sunshine.

He said: "It was a small group of people but very beautiful. It was very sad but at the same time some of the speeches were pretty funny."

Trujillo recalled rain poured for over an hour before the service began but cleared in uncanny intervals.

At one point, as Kelly sang a tribute, her lyric sheet was blown from the stand.

"Like the wind blew her lyrics away," he said – adding: "It was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her."