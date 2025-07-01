Moira Johnston, who co-wrote Rees-Jones' autobiography with the bodyguard, added the bodyguard told her: "Just as Henri Paul was simultaneously faced with navigating the left curve and substantial dip which led into the tunnel, he was confronted by a small white Fiat Uno blocking the right lane.

"The Uno was probably just outside, and about to enter, the tunnel as Paul first saw it. With contact with the Fiat Uno, the crash sequence had begun."

Conspiracy theorists fear Diana's MI6 kill squad also flashed a blinding light at the princess' car to distract Henri Paul before sending in the Fiat to strike the Mercedes.

Witnesses say they saw an Uno speeding from 36-year-old Diana's crash tunnel – sparking an international hunt for the mystery car.

Lord John Stevens – who led Scotland Yard’s three-year, $4.7million investigation into the 175 conspiracy theories that still shroud Diana’s death – said in his Operation Paget report into her death a "Fiat was involved" in her crash.

He repeatedly tried to contact Vietnamese bodybuilder Le Van Thanh to interview him about whether he was the man at the wheel of the Uno.