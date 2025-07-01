EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Crash — In the Words of the Bodyguard Who Survived Smash… 'If It Could Have Been Me Who Died I Would've Done It'
Princess Diana's former bodyguard is haunted by regret he didn't have the choice to die in her place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Tormented Trevor Rees-Jones is also haunted by his memory of being tracked by her "assassination car" – a split-second before the doomed royal's death crash.
The ex-minder – the only survivor of the 1997 Paris smash that shocked the world – claims the only thing he remembers before the collision is being tracked by a white Fiat Uno.
Smash Horror
It is the same vehicle model scores of conspiracy theorists around the world are convinced was an "assassination car" deployed by MI6 agents – acting on orders from senior royals.
They believe the Uno deliberately collided with Di’s Mercedes S280, sending the hulking $123,000 vehicle into a catastrophic death spin to prevent the pretty royal marrying her Muslim lover Dodi Fayed, 42, also killed in the crash along with their drunk driver Henri Paul, 41.
Rees-Jones – who had every bone in his face crushed in Diana’s crash – said: "My clearest, and last, memories of the night are of the Mercedes pulling away.
"I saw again the white or light-colored car that crossed the road and followed us."
Moira Johnston, who co-wrote Rees-Jones' autobiography with the bodyguard, added the bodyguard told her: "Just as Henri Paul was simultaneously faced with navigating the left curve and substantial dip which led into the tunnel, he was confronted by a small white Fiat Uno blocking the right lane.
"The Uno was probably just outside, and about to enter, the tunnel as Paul first saw it. With contact with the Fiat Uno, the crash sequence had begun."
Conspiracy theorists fear Diana's MI6 kill squad also flashed a blinding light at the princess' car to distract Henri Paul before sending in the Fiat to strike the Mercedes.
Witnesses say they saw an Uno speeding from 36-year-old Diana's crash tunnel – sparking an international hunt for the mystery car.
Lord John Stevens – who led Scotland Yard’s three-year, $4.7million investigation into the 175 conspiracy theories that still shroud Diana’s death – said in his Operation Paget report into her death a "Fiat was involved" in her crash.
He repeatedly tried to contact Vietnamese bodybuilder Le Van Thanh to interview him about whether he was the man at the wheel of the Uno.
But Van Thanh, 43, who lives in Paris – and whose father said he had his white Uno re-sprayed red just after Diana's crash – refused to talk.
Diana's German-born bodyguard Rees-Jones, now aged 50, stressed the fact he survived her crash is not an indication he was linked to a conspiracy to murder the royal.
He revealed – contrary to reports still circulating in the media – he was not wearing a seatbelt when Diana's Mercedes hurled into the unlucky 13th pillar of the Pont de l’Alma tunnel.
But Rees-Jones admits the security arrangements around Diana at the time of her death were a farce.
Mental Torment
The bodyguard turned to partying and anti-depressants in the wake of Diana's crash.
And he said locals in his familys hometown of Oswestry, Wales, taunted him after the crash by calling him 'Crash Test Dummy' and 'Jigsaw' due to the catastrophic internal and facial injuries he sustained in the collision.
But he says he holds no grudges against his tormentors and has moved on with his life.
Rees-Jones now has only one wish – to meet Diana's sons William and Harry.
"If it could have been me that died, I would've done it – I really would," he said. "But you can't turn back the clock.
"I know William and Harry aren’t going to remember my name with fondness.
"I'd like to see them again, to say, 'I'm bloody sorry – there's nothing more I could've done.'"