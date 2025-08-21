Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Dead Hollywood Career – How Fatal 'Rust' Movie Shooting Took Him From Being Showbiz Royalty to Desperate for Cash and Selling Autographs

alec baldwin decline fatal rust shooting sparks cash woes
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin's career declined after the fatal 'Rust' shooting, leaving him desperate for cash and work.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Aug. 21 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Disgraced A-lister Alec Baldwin has been reduced to signing autographs for cash at fan conventions alongside failed child stars and other has-beens.

"It must be so humiliating for him," an industry source told RadarOnline.com about the haughty actor, who once commanded a reported $300,000 an episode on the hit sitcom 30 Rock.

"He considers himself Hollywood royalty and now he's been forced to sell himself like a novelty item," said the source.

Baldwin's Struggling Career

Alec Baldwin now books Comic Con appearances in multiple U.S. cities for quick cash.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin now books Comic Con appearances in multiple U.S. cities for quick cash.

The star of such critically acclaimed films as The Departed is trying to raise quick cash with personal appearances at Comic Con events in Rhode Island, Salt Lake City and San Diego.

Earlier this year, the beaten-down blowhard even sank to hosting the reopening of a Planet Hollywood in Times Square for a reportedly hefty appearance fee.

Sources said the sobering sight signals how radically life has changed for the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor since he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film Rust in 2021. The actor beat involuntary manslaughter charges after the prosecution failed to disclose evidence to the defense.

Still, insiders said the case ruined the actor's reputation in Hollywood and his finances took a major hit as he reportedly shelled out millions for his defense, with his attorney allegedly charging another client a staggering $2,025 per hour.

Baldwin's Money Crisis

Baldwin was reportedly months late paying the Hutchins family settlement.
Source: MEGA

Baldwin was reportedly months late paying the Hutchins family settlement.

There are other signs that the 67-year-old fallen star is desperate for money. He was reportedly "months late" paying off the multimillion-dollar settlement owed to Hutchins' family in connection with the wrongful death lawsuit her husband brought, according to Variety.

The actor even agreed to do a reality show, The Baldwins, starring his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 41, and their seven children, just for the whopping $300,000 per episode payday. Critics called it out as a crass cash grab and it was quickly canceled due to poor ratings.

Meanwhile, Rust reportedly grossed under $27,000 at the box office, MovieWeb reported.

He and Hilaria have been trying to unload their Hamptons estate, but despite a drastic price drop from $29 million to $11 million, they were forced to take it off the market when they couldn't find a buyer.

'A Dark Place'

alec baldwin decline fatal rust shooting sparks cash woes
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin joined her husband in a short-lived reality show for a hefty payday.

"They're in a pretty dark place," said the tipster. "Nothing seems to be breaking their way after the trial and the reality show disaster. This is a far cry from the days when he was the toast of the Oscar parties. Instead, he's crassly selling what's left of his reputation."

