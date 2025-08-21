EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's Dead Hollywood Career – How Fatal 'Rust' Movie Shooting Took Him From Being Showbiz Royalty to Desperate for Cash and Selling Autographs

Disgraced A-lister Alec Baldwin has been reduced to signing autographs for cash at fan conventions alongside failed child stars and other has-beens.

"It must be so humiliating for him," an industry source told RadarOnline.com about the haughty actor, who once commanded a reported $300,000 an episode on the hit sitcom 30 Rock.

"He considers himself Hollywood royalty and now he's been forced to sell himself like a novelty item," said the source.