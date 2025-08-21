EXCLUSIVE: Co-stars Turned Lovers? Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Spark Romance Rumors After Reuniting Over Two Decades After 'Dawson's Creek' Ended — 'The Spark Between Them is Obvious'
It's Joey and Pacey all over again. And for that matter, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson part 2 as well. The actors, who dated while making the beloved 1998 - 2003 teen hit Dawson's Creek, have reunited to shoot Happy Hours, her new trilogy of movies in NYC.
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal Jackson – single since his 2023 split from Jodie Turner-Smith – is trying to reignite their romance.
The Happy Reunion
"The spark between them is very obvious and very natural," said the insider. "It's been a blissfully happy reunion for them."
Post-divorce, the Doctor Odyssey star, 47, briefly dated Lupita Nyong'o, but the pair split in 2024. Since her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, Holmes, 46, has had several relationships, including with Jamie Foxx. But things just clicked when the two decided to work together again.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, they were spotted lingering over dinner in NYC in June, before leaving the restaurant together.
Said the insider, "They're spending a lot of time together off set. Apparently, they've been dressing in disguise so they can enjoy the city together without getting mobbed."
Romance Buzz
When they are on set, however, their chemistry is for the cameras only.
"They are in the midst of filming and are very professional," added the insider.
"Clearly, all the feelings are buzzing again, but they're not going to go public any time soon. When they do it's going to create a frenzy and they're not ready to deal with the pressure."