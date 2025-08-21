EXCLUSIVE: Co-stars Turned Lovers? Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Spark Romance Rumors After Reuniting Over Two Decades After 'Dawson's Creek' Ended — 'The Spark Between Them is Obvious'

"The spark between them is very obvious and very natural," said the insider. "It's been a blissfully happy reunion for them."

Post-divorce, the Doctor Odyssey star, 47, briefly dated Lupita Nyong'o, but the pair split in 2024. Since her 2012 divorce from Tom Cruise, Holmes, 46, has had several relationships, including with Jamie Foxx. But things just clicked when the two decided to work together again.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, they were spotted lingering over dinner in NYC in June, before leaving the restaurant together.

Said the insider, "They're spending a lot of time together off set. Apparently, they've been dressing in disguise so they can enjoy the city together without getting mobbed."