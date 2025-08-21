Best Psychics Near Me: Top Sites for Reliable Psychic Guidance
At some point in our lives, we need reliable guidance from wise and trustworthy people who can grasp the complete picture.
This is where online psychics come in. They can use their enhanced intuition and specialized skills to provide insights into various aspects of our lives.
But like most people who’ve considered consulting psychics online, you’re probably wondering, “Where do I find the best psychics near me, and can we even trust them?”
Finding the best psychics online requires a combination of careful research and personal discernment.
Luckily, you won’t have to lift a finger because we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you. Find out why we chose Purple Garden as our #1 choice and discover more reliable psychic platforms.
Best Psychic Near Me: Top Platforms in 2025
Purple Garden - Best psychic near me platform overall
California Psychics - Best psychic near me for career and work matters
Keen - Most versatile psychic services
Kasamba - Best psychic near me for romance questions
Everclear - Best free horoscope
Psychic Source - Best psychic medium near me platform
AskNow - Top choice for tarot readings
Oranum - Best for real-time video readings
PsychicOz - Most affordable psychic near me services
Purple Ocean - Leading provider of video readings
Mysticsense - Best for energy healing
Purple Tides - Best platform for inputs from multiple psychics
Consulting the best psychic near me can help you obtain enlightenment and valuable insights to overcome life challenges and obstacles. These experts can understand the world beyond our mortal senses and share what the universe has laid out for us. This article introduces the top sites offering the best psychic readings near me. Let’s start with our #1 pick, Purple Garden.
1. Purple Garden - Best Psychic Near Me Platform Overall
Pros
- Free horoscopes
- Find a psychic fast with curated lists of top advisors
- Call and chat reading transcription
- Affordable psychic reading rates from $0.99
Cons
No fixed reading price
Company Overview
Ask past customers of psychic services what they found the first time they looked up “best psychic reading near me,” and a significant number will likely mention Purple Garden. For over 10 years, Purple Garden has consistently provided top-notch psychic services with its network of versatile advisors.
Key Features
Purple Garden offers three contact methods to communicate with your psychic: online call, video call, or live chat. Every reading online comes with a transcription that you can review at any time.
Many psychic categories are available on Purple Garden: tarot readings, astrology, palm readings, love readings, oracle guidance, and angel insights.
And above all, you get a blog section that covers everything you need to know to get ahead of your spiritual journey. Top titles include: “Using Crystals for Daily Energy Boosts”, “Tarot Cards for Self-Awareness”, and “Loving-Kindness Meditation.”
Promo
$30 bonus when you deposit $10
What Are Customers Saying?
Jinny gave the platform five stars on Trustpilot and backs it up by saying most of the psychics she read with are "accurate, compassionate, and affordable.” Mia had a different experience and said her psychic “did not seem to look deep enough into the situation [1] [2].”
2. California Psychics - Best Psychic Near Me for Career Growth
Pros
Qualified psychics available who match your needs 24/7
More than 25 years of expertise
Support team can answer questions in English and Spanish
Strict vetting process
Cons
- Refund requests after 24 hours of reading might be rejected
Company Overview
California Psychics was founded in 1995 and has a long history as a trusted name for reliable advisors. The company prides itself on a rigorous screening process, accepting only about 2% of psychic applicants to ensure quality.
Key Features
California Psychics has a team of hundreds of career advisors. Whether you’re searching for the ideal job area or seeking strategies to cope with work-related stress, these professionals are prepared to assist you.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The platform also makes it easy to find a trusted psychic with different curated lists of top psychics. These include customer favorites, premier psychics (these are the highly experienced ones), staff picks, rising stars, and new psychics. On top of that, you get an extensive filter tool to help you narrow down what you need exactly.
How To & Tips is another feature to check out on California Psychics. It’s the platform’s idea of an FAQ section, and there you can find answers to most questions you may have about psychic readings. But make no mistake, there’s also a designated blog section that covers everything psychic. It includes mostly short-form articles that are easy to read.
California Psychics offers the following intro packages to new customers:
Promo
Affordable: $1/minute
Preferred: $2/minute
Select: $4/minute
What Are Customers Saying?
Jill found two reliable psychics on the platform who have gotten me “through many things in life, so she thanks God for California Psychics in her five-star Trustpilot review. Kay claims the platform isn’t what it used to be and that “not one psychic has given a good reading [3] [4].”
3. Keen - Most Versatile Team of Best Psychic Readers Near Me
Pros
Connect via phone or online chat 24/7
Satisfaction guarantee up to a limit of $25
Amazing rewards system
Highly-rated mobile app
Cons
- Video readings unavailable
Company Overview
Keen has been a significant option for psychic readings for over two decades. It was founded to connect people with gifted advisors who can provide guidance on life, love, and other personal matters.
Key Features
With Keen, three things stood out for us: Keen rewards, Seamless Pay, and a generous satisfaction guarantee. Keen Rewards lets you earn points for simple actions like getting a reading or downloading the mobile app. You can redeem these points after a while for Keen dollars to spend on future readings.
Seamless Pay is exactly what its name implies. This billing option automatically funds your Keen wallet when you’re low on credit for “seamless” and uninterrupted sessions.
And lastly, you may be eligible to receive a refund up to a limit of $25 in Keen dollars if you're unsatisfied with your session.
Promo
5 minutes for $1
What Are Customers Saying?
Akashica, in their review on Trustpilot, appreciated the “great professionalism” of the psychics on Keen and the clarity they provided. Meanwhile, Tara had an issue with the platform and got disconnected twice after already funding her Keen account [5] [6].
4. Kasamba - Best Online Psychics for Love Queries
Pros
Top choice for love and romance matters
24/7 excellent customer service
You can leave an accuracy rating for readers
Maximum discount value up to $50
Cons
- Doesn’t offer refunds
Company Overview
Kasamba is one of the oldest and most well-known psychic platforms, founded in 1999. Over the years, the company has grown into a major platform for spiritual guidance, and in 2023, it was acquired by Ingenio, a company that also owns other popular psychic services.
Key Features
Love readings are Kasamba’s prime specialty. Hundreds of skilled love advisors await you on this platform, and you can communicate via phone or live chat. There’s also a free love compatibility forecast offered that’s based on your star signs.
Promo
3 free minutes with 3 of their online psychics
50% off your first purchase
What Are Customers Saying?
One redditor on r/psychireadings said not all of Kasamba psychics are legit, but that they found one who “so far has been correct.” Another Redditor added that they’ve tried a few Kasamba psychics, but they felt a bit like the psychics were reading off the same script [7] [8].”
5. Everclear - Best Free Horoscope
Pros
Matches you with the right person based on your needs
Evaluates advisors across seven criteria
24/7 access to advisors with 1-on-1 call and chat sessions
Extended benefits with the mobile app
Cons
- No introductory bonus without adding a valid credit card
Company Overview
Launched in 2021 by industry veterans, Everclear is a modern online platform created to offer a better experience for people seeking guidance and clarity. Their mission is to connect you with gifted advisors who can provide the insights you need in a safe and user-friendly environment.
Key Features
Everclear’s free horoscope is one of our favorite features on the platform. Unlike most horoscope tools on other sites, Everclear reimagined its own and made it into a weekly newsletter named Lifescopes. They promote it as a weekly dose of personalized spiritual guidance and inspiration for those who’ve got a lot going on and want more out of life.
You can view a free sample on the website before signing up for free with your name and email address, in case you find it to your liking.
Promo
- First 3 minutes free
What Are Customers Saying?
DaneilTea liked that a lot of readers on the site charge generally lower prices than other sites, but complained about the lack of video readings. Another Redditor said they’ve only had one reading on the platform, and they got good insight. On a less positive note, one user said they didn't feel a strong connection with the psychics they spoke to on Everclear [9] [10] [11].
6. Psychic Source - Best Psychic Medium Near Me Website
Pros
30 years of experience
Excellent mediumship services
Readings available in English & Spanish
Competitive reading rates
Cons
- No specified satisfaction guarantee policy
Company Overview
Psychic Source is one of the oldest and most trusted online psychic services, having been in business since 1989. The company focuses on connecting users with a wide variety of vetted and compassionate psychic professionals.
Key Features
Psychic Source's main areas of expertise are spirituality, past life exploration, and mediumship. But the best psychic readers near me on this website can also perform readings related to career growth, romantic relationships, self-empowerment, and financial success.
Psychic Source has comprehensive search filters, so you can swiftly find the best psychic reader near me. You can also type keywords in the search field to quickly talk with an advisor.
Promo
In addition to the bonus 3 free minutes, Psychic Source offers three introductory rates at $1/min each:
$30 minutes for 30 minutes
$20 minutes for 20 minutes
$10 minutes for 10 minutes
What Are Customers Saying?
Most reviewers had good things to say about Psychic Source on Trustpilot. For instance, this anonymous customer said their psychic “provided detailed answers to their questions.” Sevil praised their psychic for being honest and always listening very attentively. On a less positive note, Bhagy complained about exorbitant per-minute rates and generic answers [13] [14] [15].
7. AskNow - Best Psychic Near Me Platform for Tarot Readings
Pros
20 years of online presence
1 free email question to any psychic
Unmatched tarot and cartomancy readings
Informative blog section
Cons
- Video readings unavailable
Company Overview
For over 20 years, AskNow has delivered reliable and accurate tarot readings to the online community. Many of AskNow’s experienced psychic advisors are skilled in traditional cartomancy and are always available to offer insightful guidance through card readings.
Key Features
AskNow makes it easy to get meaningful results when you search for “best psychic readings near me”. You can use the website’s search field to find your preferred advisor. There are also filters available to sort our users based on several categories.
You might also like AskNow’s free horoscope tool. Just pick your zodiac sign and you instantly get the day’s reading, a weekly lovescope, your lucky numbers for the day and week, your friendship and love compatible signs for the day, and the lunar sign and phase. In addition, you can get your readings from the tool emailed to you daily.
Promo
- 5 free minutes
What Are Customers Saying?
Petra attributed the positive changes in her life to the guidance of her psychic. She also hailed one of the platform’s support reps for making her “feel like one of their valued customers.” Shannon liked the platform but warned potential customers to beware of the price and check how much they’d be charged [16] [17].
8. Oranum - Best Psychic Near Me via Online Stream
Pros
Readings on public live-stream
One-on-one psychic session
Pick your favorite psychics from several curated lists
Multilingual reading platform
Cons
- Limited search functionality
Company Overview
Oranum functions as a marketplace, connecting users with independent contractors who specialize in various spiritual practices. Founded in 2011, it is known for its live streaming feature, which allows users to interact with spiritual advisors from around the world before committing to a private, paid session.
Key Features
Nothing beats a face-to-face discussion after your search for “best psychic near me” yields meaningful results. But sometimes, in-person readings can be impractical, especially if you have to travel to far-off places just to meet an expert.
But there’s a great alternative: live video readings from Oranum, a premier psychic site with over 10 years of online presence. Oranum has a unique touch to online readings. Aside from typical one-on-one reading sessions, psychics also conduct live streamings of their readings, available to everyone around the globe.
These public streams are free to view. You can also send messages via the public chat to ask questions or to say “thank you” to these kind experts.
Promo
- Free 9.99 credits
What Are Customers Saying?
In her Trustpilot testimonial, Lolu said her psychic helped her move her relationship forward. “She is gifted,” she added. Jennifer gave a one-star review, complaining that her psychic yelled at her and she won't be going back [18] [19].
9. PsychicOz - Best Psychic Near Me for Budget-Friendly Consultations
Pros
Best value deals for all users
Advanced search filters
Satisfaction guarantee up to 20 minutes
Sign up in three simple steps
Cons
- Outdated web design
Company Overview
PsychicOz connects individuals with a variety of psychics for readings. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and provides services such as phone, online chat, video, and email readings.
Key Features
Availing services from the best psychic readers near me should not drain your wallet. So, next on our list is a budget-friendly psychic site named PsychicOz.
Cheap reading rates without compromising on quality— this is PsychicOz in a nutshell. A team of seasoned psychics specializing in love readings, life and destiny guidance, astrology, numerology, and fortune-telling is there to answer your questions.
Promo
Upon signup, PsychicOz gives you 3 minutes free with any of these value packages:
15 minutes for $14.99
10 minutes for $9.99
$4.99 per email reading
What Are Customers Saying?
PsychicOz has stellar ratings on Trustpilot with reviewers like Theresa and Keith showering its advisors with praises. Theresa said her psychic always “tells her the truth.” Keith is looking forward to another insightful session. But Joseph gave a mixed review. He said there have been a few excellent readers to choose from, but most are mediocre at best [20] [21] [22].
10. Purple Ocean - Best Psychic Near Me for Personalized Video Recordings
Pros
Low-cost personalized video readings
Best for busy people
Pre-recorded video format allows you to rewatch your reading
The app is usually simple and easy to navigate
Cons
- No live readings on the app
Company Overview
Purple Ocean is a psychic reading app that was founded in 2004 and is now a subsidiary of Ingenio. It also has a sister platform, Purple Garden, that focuses on live chat and video readings.
Key Features
Not everyone can commit to virtual live readings. Pre-recorded video readings are ideal for hectic schedules. Purple Ocean is the best psychic website if you want to receive readings without the need to sit in a real-time session.
For as low as $10, you can get on-demand access to the recording. All you have to do is provide a question to your chosen psychic. Afterward, the advisor will record their response and send you the video within 24 hours. Of course, you may opt to receive the reading sooner by paying an additional $6.
Promo
Readings start at $0.99/minute
What Are Customers Saying?
In Bobby’s five-star review on Trustpilot, he praised all the psychics he’s had readings with on the platform for their insightful advice. Another customer, however, complained about the price and inaccurate readings [23] [24].
11. Mysticsense - Best for Energy Healing
Pros
Free tarot reading tool
Offers special readings
Extensive blog library
Detailed daily horoscopes
Cons
Readers are sometimes unavailable
Company Overview
Founded in 2020 by CEO Adam Harel, Mysticsense connects people with psychic advisors for specialties like energy healing and intuitive readings. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and emphasizes a commitment to fair business practices and vetting its psychic professionals.
Key Features
Mysticsense stands out with its wide range of specialties, including energy healing and intuitive psychics. The platform also offers a free and detailed daily horoscope based on your zodiac sign, which can be delivered right to your email. And to help you grow your spiritual knowledge, the site also has a blog section with hundreds of articles on various topics.
Promo
5 minutes free when you deposit $10
What Are Customers Saying?
Like most options on our list, Mysticsense shines on Trustpilot with excellent ratings. But let’s see what made up this consensus. Dana gave all five stars and said even though the platform still had a few glitches that needed to be addressed, it was potentially the next top-rated psychic site for her. Another person simply said, “exactly what I needed to get clarity [25] [26].”
Julian said he gave it four stars because the chat window froze twice mid-session, but he admitted that the insight he got was worth the glitch [27].
12. Purple Tides - Best Platform for Multiple Psychic Perspectives
Pros
Multiple psychics weigh in on one inquiry
Chat, phone, and video reading sessions
Seamless mobile application
Sister app to Purple Ocean and Purple Garden
Cons
- You can’t pick your psychics
Company Overview
Purple Tides is a psychic reading app developed by Barges Technologies Inc., a company that has also created other popular psychic apps like Purple Ocean and Purple Garden. The app connects users with a variety of psychic advisors for text-based readings on topics like love, career, and family.
Key Features
Purple Tides offers a unique feature that allows you to get a single question answered by multiple psychics at once, providing a range of perspectives.
On Purple Tides, you must post a question to get answers from its team of expert psychics. You can set the number of psychics who will respond to your inquiry.
Promo
- Best value package costs $4.5/reading or 10 readings for $45
What Are Customers Saying?
On the Apple App Store, one reviewer loved how quickly they received answers from multiple perspectives. Another liked how the psychics were spot on with some of the readings, but pointed out that only one so far contradicted the other [28].
>>Consult multiple psychics for as low as $4.5 on Purple Tides
What Is a Psychic Reading?
Psychic reading is when a psychic uses mystical abilities, heightened senses, or exceptional intuition to acquire knowledge and wisdom to address people’s questions.
Through their abilities to tap into people’s esoteric energies, psychics can help in various aspects of a person’s life by:
Understanding their past, present, and future
Providing motivation and inspiration
Advising on life-turning decisions
Helping to heal from traumatic events
Advising for self-growth and improvement
How We Selected the Best Psychic Platforms
When choosing the best psychic platforms, we focused on what truly matters for a positive and reliable experience. We went beyond just the claims on a website to find services that are transparent, user-friendly, and committed to customer satisfaction.
Screening Process of Psychic Readers
A platform is only as good as its psychics. We looked for companies with a strict screening process to ensure their advisors are genuine and experienced. The best platforms vet their readers for authenticity, requiring them to demonstrate their abilities before being hired, which helps protect you from scams.
Contact Methods
We considered platforms that offer multiple ways to connect. The best services let you choose what works for you, whether that's live video, a phone call, or a text-based chat.
Psychic Specialties Available
A great platform should have a wide range of specialties. Our list comprises services that offer more than just general readings, including advisors who specialize in areas like tarot, astrology, dream analysis, and mediumship.
Discounts and Promotions
Everyone loves a good deal, so our guide prioritized platforms that offer fair and transparent pricing, along with generous introductory offers for new customers. This includes free minutes, low-cost trials, or special bundles that allow you to test the service before committing to a full-priced reading.
Satisfaction Guarantee
A strong satisfaction guarantee shows that a company stands behind its service. All the platforms we reviewed offer a money-back or credit-back guarantee if you are unhappy with your reading.
Customer Reviews
Finally, we dug into customer reviews from a wide variety of sources, including Trustpilot, app stores, and Reddit. We analyzed feedback to see if the company's claims matched real-world experiences, helping us identify platforms that consistently deliver accurate psychic readings.
Different Types of Psychics Online You Can Find
Before you start searching for “best psychic mediums near me,” you must first familiarize yourself with the different types of online psychics you can find. Here are the common types of psychics you can interact with.
Clairvoyants
Clairvoyance, meaning "clear seeing," is the ability to perceive information through visions, symbols, or images. These psychics may describe what they see in your past, present, or future to provide insights. A clairvoyant might see a past event that is influencing your current situation or an image that symbolizes a future opportunity.
Mediums
A medium acts as a bridge between the physical world and the spirit world. They specialize in communicating with those who have passed away, such as deceased loved ones or family members.
Love Psychics
Love psychics use their abilities to give you guidance on your romantic life, relationships, and even your search for a soulmate. They can help you understand your current partner better, navigate relationship challenges, or provide insights into your love life.
Tarot Readers
A tarot reader uses a deck of 78 cards, each with its symbols and meanings. By interpreting the cards you select, a tarot reader can provide insights into your life, answer specific questions, and give you a new perspective on a situation.
Oneiromancers (Dream Interpreters)
Dream analysis is the forte of oneiromancers. They specialize in interpreting the deeper meanings and messages in your dreams to help you understand the personal symbolism and emotional content, and how they relate to your waking life.
Astrologers
Astrologers analyze the positions of celestial bodies like planets at the time of your birth. By creating a birth chart, they can provide detailed insights into your personality, life path, and future challenges or opportunities.
Aura Readers
An aura reader is someone who claims to perceive and interpret the personal energy field (aura) surrounding a person. They may describe the colors, shapes, and patterns of your aura to provide insights into your emotional wellbeing, physical, and spiritual state.
Pet Psychics
If you need to understand your pet’s emotions, behaviors, or physical discomfort, a pet psychic might help. They can connect with your pet's energy and may even be able to relay messages from pets who have passed away.
FAQs About the Best Psychics Online
Let’s now look at common questions people ask about the best psychics online.
How Do I Know if a Psychic Is Legitimate?
You can often tell by paying attention to their behavior and the quality of the reading. A genuine psychic will typically avoid using fear tactics, making vague statements, or pressuring you into more sessions. Instead, they will be clear and descriptive, giving you information that resonates with you.
Is It Safe To Get a Psychic Reading?
Yes, as long as you use a reputable and trustworthy platform. Reputable sites screen their advisors for authenticity and have policies in place to protect your privacy and personal information. The key is to be mindful of scams and to avoid psychics who make extreme claims, promise to "fix" your life for large sums of money, or create a sense of dependency.
Which Is the Most Powerful Psychic Ability?
There's no single psychic ability that is universally considered the "most powerful," as its effectiveness depends on the situation and the person's goals. However, abilities like telepathy (mind reading) and precognition (seeing the future) are often considered highly powerful due to their potential to influence outcomes, avoid danger, or gain deep insights into others.
Do Psychics Tell You What You Want To Hear?
No. Their goal is to provide honest guidance and insight, which may not always align with your desires or expectations. While a good psychic should be compassionate and empathetic, especially when tuning into the heart chakra, they are there to offer clarity and help you navigate your path, not to give false hope.
Best Psychic Medium Near Me - Wrapping Up
Life is an enigma, with numerous twists and turns keeping us from reaching our goals. Our mortal senses and intuition fall short of finding the right path toward the ideal life we’re dreaming of.
Looking up “best psychic near me” is the first step to getting proper guidance and insights. Top psychic platforms host a network of psychics that can hold your hand on a journey to success and self-improvement.
Just a quick recap — we listed 13 sites to find the best psychics online. Purple Garden tops our list because of its team of brilliant psychic advisors and its enticing introductory promos for new customers.
However, while psychics are helpful guides, your intuition and decisions matter most. You’re the sole captain of your life and your destiny.