Things are getting messy! One day after Elena Samodanova announced her split from husband Gleb Savchenko, she accused the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, of “ongoing infidelity.”

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” the choreographer, 36, told People on Saturday, November 7. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong.”

Samodanova first announced the couple had split via Instagram Stories on Friday, November 6, writing that it was with her “deepest sadness” that their “road is coming to the end.” Savchenko, for his part, confirmed the breakup in a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage.”

In her statement to People, Samodanova detailed her husband’s alleged affairs revealing that a “recent inappropriate relationship” was the reason for “turmoil” in their marriage. Together, they share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn,” she added. “Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

In his own statement to Us Weekly, Savchenko denied the infidelity accusations.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said, addressing rumors that he was romantically involved with his most recently DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

He added, “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Stause — whose estranged husband, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce in November 2019 — also reacted to the news of Savchenko’s split via Instagram Stories.

“I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena’s split,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, wrote. “It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life. Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

She added, “As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”